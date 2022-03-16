Trapped in a tower block: Kyiv family’s three-hour wait in burning building after Russian attacks on residential areas

The good news for the Bublyas family was that the missile that hit their Kyiv tower block did its worst damage on the far side of the building.

The bad news, as they staggered to their balcony to see what had happened, was that flames were engulfing the bottom of the block. And they were stuck all the way up on the 11th floor.

“We woke up to the sound of a huge crash just after 5am, which broke all the windows,” said Nataliya Bublyas (50) yesterday, as she sipped a cup of tea, her hands still shaking.

“At first it was mostly just smoke, but we could sense that the fire was working its way up the building. We tried to flee down the stairwell, but the smoke coming up it was already so thick that even our torchlight couldn’t penetrate it.”

Variations of the Bublyas family’s ordeal were being recounted all over Kyiv yesterday, as Russian shells slammed into four residential districts of the city shortly after dawn. The bombardment, feared to be the prelude to a long-feared all-out assault, prompted mayor Vitali Klitschko to impose a 35-hour curfew last night, warning of “a difficult and dangerous moment”.

At least two people were killed and up to 10 more injured in the attack on the Bublyas family’s block in Kyiv’s western Sviatoshynskyi district.

Fearing they would choke to death if they tried to flee down the stairs, Nataliya and her husband and son stayed on their balcony, shining their torch in the hope of alerting rescuers.

It proved to be the right call, although as an hour went by, and then another, they had begun to wonder. The blaze was working its way up the building, in a manner reminiscent of Britain’s Grenfell Tower tragedy. And with firefighters already overstretched across the city, it seemed as if help might never come.

“By the end, our kitchen was on fire and it was getting hard to breathe,” Nataliya added. “Then, after three hours, the firefighters finally reached us on a ladder and pulled us out.”

The four attacks on residential districts yesterday followed two in Kyiv on Monday, after a fortnight in which the capital had largely been spared the indiscriminate shelling endured by other Ukrainian cities.

Another of yesterday’s strikes hit the ground in front of a 10-storey block in northern Kyiv, causing no fatalities but extensive damage.

After firefighters doused the blaze, residents were left trying to drain their flats of a black tide of hose water and charred belongings. “The Russians are shelling us randomly to try to break our spirit,” Alexander Misenkevich, as he waved a defiant V-for-victory sign. “But our nation is united.”

Read More

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to press Kyiv from the contested western suburb of Irpin, where a Fox News photographer, Pierre Zakrzewski, and his Ukrainian fixer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were reported to be killed by gunfire yesterday.

In a show of solidarity, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia made a visit to Kyiv by train, despite the security risks. “It is our duty to be where history is forged,” said Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The visit was to express the European Union’s “unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence”, although Brussels insisted it was not officially sanctioned.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, continued to appeal for greater international help, saying in an address to the Canadian parliament that the Russian invasion had now claimed the lives of nearly 100 children.

“They are destroying everything: memorial complexes, schools, hospitals, housing complexes,” he told them. “They have already killed 97 Ukrainian children. We are not asking for much. We are asking for justice, for real support”.

Mykola Vasylinko (62) said despite the curfew and the strikes on Kyiv, it was better than where he had come from, the northern city of Chernigiv, which has been relentlessly bombarded. “This is no Chernigiv, which they try to erase from the earth’s surface,” he said.

Elsewhere across Ukraine, fighting continued to rage, with Russian forces launching more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, including its historic downtown market area. Officials said rescuers had pulled dozens of bodies of civilians from destroyed apartment buildings.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, body bags were piled up outside the city mortuary after it reached capacity. Mykolaiv’s defenders continued a determined last stand, fashioning mannequins for decoy soldiers to place at checkpoints.

Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes at an abandoned naval yard that was turned into a support centre for troops. Molotov cocktails were on hand to take on invaders.

“We are bombed during the day and during the night,” said Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting. “It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine.”

Russian shelling also wrecked both the runway and airport terminal in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. In the besieged city of Sumy in the north-east, more than 100 buses carrying several thousand civilians left in a “safe passage” operation, the Red Cross said.

The buses bearing the Red Cross emblem were heading towards Lubny, a city in central Ukraine, but might not have been able to take a direct route, ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said, adding the Russian side had given a green light for the evacuation.

In Rivne in western Ukraine, officials said 19 people had been killed in a Russian air strike on a TV tower. If confirmed, it would be the worst attack on a civilian target so far in the northwest, where Russian ground troops have yet to tread.

Back in the capital last night, there were signs of additional security measures being put into place, with new checkpoints erected in the already heavily guarded centre.

The senior Ukrainian general responsible for Kyiv’s defence insisted the city had natural defences that would hamper the Russian advance. Gen Andriy Kryschenko told the BBC that the bogs, rivers and marshes that ringed Kyiv meant it was “not suitable for large-scale movement of troops”.

Despite his confidence, many in Kyiv fear that the Russians will compensate for any military disadvantages by simply shelling civilian areas, hoping to terrify the capital into surrender. And while the casualties from the Russian bombing salvoes have so far been relatively low, that is by luck rather than design.

That was clear yesterday from a visit to the Lukyanivka district near Kyiv city centre, where one of yesterday’s missiles struck around 5am. It was the only one that appeared to have been aimed at a military target, hitting the administrative offices of a seven-storey office block belonging to the Ukrainian missile manufacturer Artyoma.

While nobody was hurt, the blast showered masonry, glass and huge jagged fragments of shop shutters over a 100-yard stretch of road.

Had the street been busy at the time, yesterday’s body count in Kyiv would have been far higher. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)