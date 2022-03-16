| 4.9°C Dublin

Trapped in a tower block: Kyiv family’s three-hour wait in burning building after Russian attacks on residential areas

Non-stop shelling of Ukrainian cities leaves trail of destruction, but residents remain defiant

A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP Expand
A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Colin Freeman in Kyiv

The good news for the Bublyas family was that the missile that hit their Kyiv tower block did its worst damage on the far side of the building.

The bad news, as they staggered to their balcony to see what had happened, was that flames were engulfing the bottom of the block. And they were stuck all the way up on the 11th floor.

