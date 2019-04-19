'Trainspotting' actor shot dead on his doorstep as family inside

'Trainspotting 2' actor Bradley Welsh was shot dead on the doorstep of his home while his partner and young daughter were inside, police have said.

'Trainspotting 2' actor Bradley Welsh was shot dead on the doorstep of his home while his partner and young daughter were inside, police have said.

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of the 48-year-old father after he was killed by a shot to the head as he was walking down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat.

Police were called to Chester Street in the west end of the city at approximately 8pm on Wednesday after multiple reports of a gunshot.

A neighbour who heard the gunshot found Mr Welsh fatally wounded outside his flat but it was only once police arrived that his family learned of his "horrific death".

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton from the major investigation team said: "We have a lady who's lost a partner, a child who's lost a dad, a family who have lost a son and brother.

"And so, for their sake, and the sake of everybody else in this community, please come forward and help us find the person responsible for this horrific death.

"Mr Welsh's partner and young daughter were in the house at the time when this took place. Thankfully they were unaware - they never heard the bang, if you like."

Detectives believe Mr Welsh was shot in a targeted attack by a man who fled on foot.

Mr Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle in 'T2 Trainspotting', playing gangland figure Mr Doyle. He also appeared in an episode of 'Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men' in 2008.

Irvine Welsh, the author of 'Trainspotting', tweeted: "Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend.

"Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way."

Independent News Service