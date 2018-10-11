At least nine people died in a devastating flood that hit the popular tourist island of Majorca overnight.

At least nine people died in a devastating flood that hit the popular tourist island of Majorca overnight.

Tourists drown as flash flood sweeps them away in taxi

Two British nationals are among the victims who died when torrential rainstorms deluged the town of Sant Llorenc, about 40 miles east of the capital, Palma, on Tuesday evening.

The deputy mayor of the town, Antonia Bauza, confirmed to Cadena SER radio that two others killed in the area were locals. An elderly woman's body was found in the basement of her house.

Two further victims died in the town of S'illot, authorities said.

The Foreign Office said its staff "remain in contact" with their Spanish counterparts about the fate of any British people stranded in the area.

The two British victims, believed to be a couple, were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood.

A British Foreign Office spokesman said they were supporting the family of two British people following their deaths in Spain, and would do all possible to assist them.

Witnesses said a dry creek overflowed, creating a strong current of water and mud that buried cars and tore down trees.

"It all happened in less than 10 minutes," a witness told Spanish TV. "We had to swim to try to survive."

Authorities said 80 soldiers and seven vehicles from the military's emergency unit joined more than 100 rescuers who had been working in the area overnight.

At least three towns closed schools and hundreds of people were given shelter in sport facilities. The flooding also affected phone communications and forced the closure of at least seven major roads.

Some parts of the island received up to 9in (23cm) of rainfall in around four hours on Tuesday evening.

The Spanish weather agency said more heavy rainfall is expected on the Iberian peninsula.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called news of the flooding "devastating" as he visited the stricken area.

He said: "My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all the affected by these tragic floods."

Irish Independent