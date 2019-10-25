A tourist in Venice took out his anger over the meagre rate offered by a currency exchange bureau by allegedly holding a female employee hostage.

Tourist 'takes exchange bureau worker hostage' after he was angered by currency rate

The 46-year-old Israeli man walked into the office near the Rialto Bridge, which spans the Grand Canal, and asked to change US dollars into euros.

Furious at the poor exchange rate, he allegedly barricaded himself and the female member of staff into the exchange bureau. Demanding that he be given his dollars back, he refused to allow her to leave for half an hour.

The woman, who was deeply shaken by the experience, eventually managed to call the police. Officers arrived and the man was taken to the nearest police station, where he was charged with kidnapping the cashier.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, is the latest episode of unacceptable behaviour by visitors to Venice.

Last month, an enraged tourist from South America headbutted and punched a gondolier during an altercation over taking a selfie.

In August, two young Norwegian women were fined after going for a swim in their underwear in the Rio di Cannaregio canal.

And two Czech visitors were fined €3,000 for "obscene acts" when they were caught skinny-dipping in a canal close to St Mark's Square.

Telegraph.co.uk