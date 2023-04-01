| 8°C Dublin

‘Totally inadmissible’ – Top Ukrainian official rules out ceasefire if it means Russian troops can remain on occupied territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hands out medals to Ukrainian troops. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Expand

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hands out medals to Ukrainian troops. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

Dan Podolyak

A senior Ukrainian official yesterday ruled out any ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining on territory they now occupy in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, made his comments after a call for an immediate ceasefire by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

