Total of 27 people missing in Russian shopping centre fire that killed 37

Still photo taken from video provided by Russian Emergencies Ministry shows a site of a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 25, 2018. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dmitry Saturin
Rescue personnel is seen on a site of fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dmitry Saturin
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A shopping centre fire in a Siberian city has killed 37 people and 27 are considered missing, the Russian government said.

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo was extinguished early on Monday after burning for hours.

State news agency Tass cited the Russian Emergencies Ministry as saying the earlier report of 64 missing included the 37 victims whose bodies had been recovered but not yet identified. Many of the dead and missing were children.

An additional 43 people were injured in the blaze, the report said.

The shopping centre is about 1,900 miles east of Moscow.

Tass said the fire started on the top floor but the cause was not immediately known. A criminal investigation is under way.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children's centre and bowling, Tass reported.

Press Association

