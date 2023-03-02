| 7°C Dublin

Torture chambers in Ukraine's Kherson 'financed by Russian state' say investigators

Ukrainian family members reunite in the village of Tsentralne for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region (Bernat Armangue/AP) Expand

Anthony Deutsch

A network of at least 20 torture chambers in the recently liberated southern Ukrainian region of Kherson was "planned and directly financed by the Russian State," war crimes investigators said on Thursday, citing new evidence.

The Mobile Justice Team, funded by Britain, the EU and the United States, has been working with Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors across Ukraine and in Kherson since the city was reclaimed from Russian forces in November after more than eight months of occupation.

