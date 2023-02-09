| 1.4°C Dublin

Top WHO scientist under investigation after allegations of a ‘culture of misogyny’

Dr Maurizio Barbeschi was put on leave in late 2021 amid concerns about organisation’s approach to sexual misconduct

Sarah Newey and Samuel Lovett

The World Health Organisation has placed a senior scientist on administrative leave following a series of complaints of a sexual nature, including an allegation that he removed his trousers in the presence of a female colleague.

The Daily Telegraph has learnt that Dr Maurizio Barbeschi, who led the agency’s health security interface unit was put on leave in late 2021 after a series of complaints were made against him – some stretching back 20 years.

