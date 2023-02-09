Top WHO scientist under investigation after allegations of a ‘culture of misogyny’

The World Health Organisation has placed a senior scientist on administrative leave following a series of complaints of a sexual nature, including an allegation that he removed his trousers in the presence of a female colleague.

The Daily Telegraph has learnt that Dr Maurizio Barbeschi, who led the agency’s health security interface unit was put on leave in late 2021 after a series of complaints were made against him – some stretching back 20 years.

An internal investigation is continuing, but several of those who officially reported Dr Barbeschi in January 2020 are angry the UN agency has not moved to resolve the matter more quickly.

Former colleagues and WHO consultants described the culture within Dr Barbeschi’s team as “misogynistic” and it is claimed his inappropriate behaviour had been an open secret for years.

They said the case calls into question the WHO’s “zero tolerance” commitment to sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour and demonstrates how the procedures for processing allegations remain “broken”.

“As far as I can tell, it doesn’t actually work,” said Dr Paul Rutten, a biotechnology expert who worked under Dr Barbeschi in 2019 and later lodged an official complaint about the behaviour he witnessed. “It drags on forever and ever... it’s a broken process.”

The Telegraph has seen emails and documents specific to Dr Barbeschi’s case, detailing the allegations made against him, and has spoken to women reportedly affected by his behaviour, as well as former colleagues, WHO -consultants and advisers.

Many asked not to be named amid concerns for their careers and privacy.

Allegations against the Italian biosecurity expert, who joined the agency in 2003 after a stint inspecting weapons in Iraq, include that he removed his trousers during a meeting in a hotel room with a female colleague in the early 2000s; rested his hand on women’s thighs if they sat next to him in meetings (this happened so often that colleagues created an informal “management plan” to try to prevent him sitting next to younger women).

It’s also alleged he tried to hug and kiss a WHO consultant when drunk; made at least one woman feel so uncomfortable that she quit her role; was among a group who urged women to “go and put their bikinis on” in a meeting; was abusive towards his staff more generally, shouting in their faces and telling them he “would destroy them” if they disagreed or disappointed him.

The allegations have come to light amid continued concerns about the WHO’s approach to sexual misconduct. Some say the agency has fallen “behind their peers” within the UN system.

In 2021, a WHO panel found that more than 80 workers under the agency’s direction sexually abused women during an Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

One woman who officially complained about Dr Barbeschi’s behaviour, said the Italian would “make it well known he was very friendly with his immediate boss”, adding: “He’d always be very touchy-feely. He would always say he was my angel, and that he would protect me.

“The whole time, I really needed a full-time job but he would keep you on the hook – I felt like I couldn’t say anything.”

Dr Barbeschi was approached for comment by The Telegraph.