Top White House aide Jake Sullivan in secret talks with Kremlin officials to warn against use of nuclear weapon in Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan shake hands during a meeting in Kyiv last Friday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

A senior White House official held secret talks with two top Kremlin advisers to warn Russia against using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security adviser, had a series of confidential discussions with Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser, and Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful chairman of the Kremlin’s security council, the Wall Street Journal reported at the weekend, quoting unnamed US officials.

In his conversations with the Russians, Mr Sullivan stressed the need to keep communication channels open to prevent the war in Ukraine escalating into a nuclear conflict, the officials said. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin revealed any details on the talks.

It was unclear when the conversations took place and how often the US and Russian officials spoke.

A Kremlin spokesman yesterday refused to confirm there had been talks, amid Putin’s veiled threats about the possibility of using nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s national interests.

“I have nothing to say about those reports: Anglo-Saxon newspapers have been publishing a lot of hoaxes,” Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

Separately, the Washington Post reported at the weekend that the Biden administration had been “privately encouraging” the Ukrainian leadership to show they were open to talks with Russia.

Mr Peskov also declined to comment on the US newspaper’s report. “Well, we don’t know if that’s the case or not,” he said. “Once again I repeat that there are some truthful reports, but for the most part there are reports that are pure speculation.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last month signed a decree that bars the country from entering direct negotiations with Russia while Putin is in power. The ban has caused concern in parts of Europe and Africa.

US officials told the Washington Post they did not expect Kyiv to sit down for talks yet but wanted Ukraine to demonstrate willingness to do so in future, as other governments are concerned that the war could drag on for years.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]