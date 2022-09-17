Top officials targeted in missile attack on Russian HQ

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive. Photo: AP/Kostiantyn Liberov

UKRAINE yesterday struck Russia’s headquarters in occupied Kherson with a barrage of long-range missiles during a meeting of top officials.

Video footage filmed in the aftermath of the strike showed smoke billowing from the roof of the Court of Appeal in the centre of the city, while citizens fled the area.

Pro-Kremlin collaborators had been meeting in the venue, which served as the headquarters of the occupation authorities in the area, when the rockets hit, according to Russian state media.

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy leader of Kherson, said the Ukrainian strike directly hit his office, with five US-provided Himars rockets smashing into the area.

The attack appeared to mark a shift in Kyiv’s strategy, striking hard at the civilian command hubs of occupation forces that have so far been spared from targeting with long-range munitions.

It came as an explosion in the city of Luhansk killed the prosecutor general of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, the Moscow-backed separatist movement in the eastern Donbas.

Western officials have claimed one of the “unheralded successes” of the recent counter-offensives, across the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, had been disrupting Moscow’s Russification attempts in its occupied territories.

Alla Barkhatnova, the Kremlin-installed labour minister for Kherson, was injured in the blast. Her driver was one of the collaborators killed.

Ukraine’s armed forces refused to take credit for the strike, which

appeared to use precise intelligence of the meeting. It was attended by Kremlin-installed military and civilian officials from across the southern region.

“There was smoke and ringing in my ears. I came round when someone pulled me out. A young guy dragged me from the ruins. I’m alive, and back at work. We are tallying our staff,” Eketerina Gubareva, deputy head of Kherson’s Russian-controlled city hall, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.



The Russian-appointed deputy mayor of Berdyansk, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and his wife, who was in charge of organising a referendum to join the Russian Federation, were assassinated near their home yesterday.

Oleg Boyko and his wife, Lyudmila, were killed in a blast, according to local officials. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]