Top cancer doctor killed as she drops son (5) at Kyiv school

An injured soldier is taken from an ambulance into the hospital in Donetsk. Photo: Paula Bronstein

A leading Ukrainian children’s cancer surgeon was killed after dropping off her five-year-old at nursery as Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv, it emerged yesterday .

Dr Oksana Leontyeva was killed in her car as she “hurried to see her patients” when a missile struck a busy boulevard in the city centre on Monday, her hospital said.

The strike was part of a series of attacks across Ukraine launched by Russia in response to an explosion on a key bridge linking the Russian mainland with Crimea. At least 11 people were killed in the retaliatory strikes.

Dr Leontyeva had performed bone-marrow transplants at Okhmatdyt, Kyiv’s top children’s hospital.

The hospital said she would be remembered as “a true professional and a source of support for her patients and colleagues”, describing her death as a “big loss for Okhmatdyt and the whole of Ukraine”. The tragedy leaves her son, Grigory, orphaned as his father died over a year ago, the hospital said.

Anna Brudna, a colleague, described Dr Leontyeva as someone who “always had a story up her sleeve”, enjoyed mushroom-picking and “always looked for good things in people”.

She added that the doctor “had experience in unique clinical cases” and was “a reliable colleague who would never let you down”.

Kateryna Zahorna, another colleague, credited the doctor with “saving children with cancer, giving happiness to parents and a new lease of life for the children”, adding: “I have no words or energy left to describe how sad and angry I am.”

The hospital’s patients and staff spent most of the day in an underground shelter on Monday during the air-raid alert. The hospital did not shut down at the start of the invasion and continued to operate as normal.

Just last month, Dr Leontyeva could be seen in photos released by Okhmatdyt when the hospital announced a rare surgery in which doctors were able to transplant bone marrow from a five-year-old boy to his own father.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, offered his condolences to the doctor’s family and said her death was a wake-up call for the West that has been refusing to supply Ukraine with missile defence systems for months.

“Sometimes it just takes one story instead of a thousand rational arguments to change the mind of your partners,” Mr Kuleba said in a statement yesterday.

“The fact that Grigory is now an orphan is the result of several capitals taking too long to agree to provide Ukraine with anti-missile defences.”

Mr Kuleba said he had cancelled his foreign trips and instead spent yesterday holding talks with Ukraine’s allies, calling for more defensive equipment to protect Ukrainian lives.

In Geneva, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said yesterday it was “shocking” that Russia struck cities just as people were commuting to work and taking children to school.

Ravina Shamdasani also accused Russia of targeting key infrastructure ahead of winter, saying it “raises further concerns for the protection of civilians”.

Devastating air strikes against civilian targets and infrastructure continued across Ukraine yesterday.

The western city of Lviv suffered a second day of Russian air strikes, which left the city of almost one million people without power, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

In Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, several people were injured in a major strike on a local power station yesterday morning. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

