Top aide to Ukrainian president survives assassination attempt

Police examine car after apparent assassination attempt against Serhiy Shefir, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

A volley of gunfire hit a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy yesterday, an incident a senior official called an assassination attempt .

The aide, Serhiy Shefir, survived unscathed, but police said his driver had been wounded in the attack near the village of Lesnyky, just outside the capital, Kyiv.

A prosecutor said the car had been hit 18 times, and multiple bullet holes could be seen along the driver’s side.

Police said in a statement they had opened a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder.

Mr Zelenskiy, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said he did not know for now who was responsible for the attack, which shocked the country’s political elite.

“I don’t know yet who stood behind this,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

“Sending me a message by shooting my friend is weakness.”

Mr Shefir is close to Mr Zelenskiy and leads a group of advisers.

“I have not conducted any cases that would have caused aggression. I think this is intimidation,” Mr Shefir told a joint news briefing with police and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

“I think this won’t frighten the president.”

Mr Zelenskiy came to power on a promise to take on the country’s oligarchs and fight corruption, and Mykhailo Podolyak, one of his advisers, said the assassination attempt could be a result of the campaign against the oligarchs.

The president said he would be doubling down on his planned reforms rather than backing off.

“It does not affect the strength of our team, the course that I have chosen with my team – to change, to clean up our economy, to fight crime and large influential financial groups,” he said.

“This does not affect that. On the contrary, because the Ukrainian people have given me a mandate for changes.”

Mr Podolyak promised tougher measures against oligarchs after the attack.

“This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be qualified any differently than as an attempted killing of a key team member,” he said yesterday.

Police said they were investigating three scenarios: an effort to put pressure on the country’s leadership, an attempt to destabilise the political situation and the involvement of foreign intelligence services.

“The purpose of this crime was not to scare anyone, but to kill,” Mr Monastyrsky said.

Oleksandr Korniienko, the head of Mr Zelenskiy’s political party, said Russian involvement should not be ruled out.

“A Russian trace should not be absolutely ruled out. We know their ability to organise terrorist attacks in different countries,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said suggestions of Russian involvement “have nothing to do with reality”.