Tooth growing in man's nostril caused years of nasal problems

A man has undergone surgery to remove a tooth from inside his nostril, after suffering with an unexplained blocked nose for two years.

Doctors in Denmark were astonished to find the rare condition in a 59-year-old man, who had complained of nasal congestion problems, discharge and loss of his sense of smell.

The individual experienced a facial trauma when he was young which resulted in a fracture to his jaw and nose, but doctors said there was no evidence to suggest repositioning following the incident was connected to the nasal growth condition.

Irish Independent