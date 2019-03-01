News Europe

Friday 1 March 2019

Tooth growing in man's nostril caused years of nasal problems

 

CT scan taken by doctors in Denmark before they removed a tooth from inside the nostril of a 59-year-old man. Photo: BMJ Case Reports/PA Wire
Dean Gray

A man has undergone surgery to remove a tooth from inside his nostril, after suffering with an unexplained blocked nose for two years.

Doctors in Denmark were astonished to find the rare condition in a 59-year-old man, who had complained of nasal congestion problems, discharge and loss of his sense of smell.

The individual experienced a facial trauma when he was young which resulted in a fracture to his jaw and nose, but doctors said there was no evidence to suggest repositioning following the incident was connected to the nasal growth condition.

