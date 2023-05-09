‘Too provocative’ – ‘curvy’ mermaid statue causes stir in Italian fishing town
Níall Feiritear
A buxom depiction of a mermaid in fishing village in Puglia, Italy, has caused a stir amongst locals for being “too provocative.”
Latest Europe
‘Too provocative’ – ‘curvy’ mermaid statue causes stir in Italian fishing town
Smoke trails seen over the skies of Kyiv as Russia launches barrage of cruise missiles
Russia launches massive blitz on Ukraine on eve of Victory Day
Russia’s Wagner group U-turns on threat to withdraw from siege of Bakhmut
Security worries overshadow Russia’s preparations for Victory Day
‘Black market’ Guinness still flowing freely in Russia despite Diageo’s war boycott
‘I just want to get home’ – Irish couple and their newborn son shelter from bombs in Ukraine
Russia blames Ukraine for car bomb in which nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin wounded
Caveman DNA brought back to life by scientists
Czech president Petr Pavel presents Volodymyr Zelensky with golden gun to symbolise Ukrainian heroism
Top Stories
Kinks, tips and Ben Affleck’s ‘technical excellence’: Welcome to the age of the celebrity sex overshare
Donegal driver (60) crashed camper van at 2.25am having had a couple of drinks after funeral in Sligo
Deirdre O’Kane says she has ‘made peace with the menopause’
Former TV chef living in Wicklow fails to have conviction overturned after his ‘personal life was destroyed’
Latest NewsMore
Henshaw and Lowe in running for return but Leinster will be cautious about Grand Slam-winning duo
Prison officer accused of going AWOL to ‘save her marriage’ wins job back after tribunal finds bosses ‘wholly unreasonable’
Niall Collins knew his wife had interest in council site when he sat at local authority meeting
Ryanair orders $40bn worth of Boeing planes in marker of ambition
Transgender sprinter Halba Diouf’s Olympic dream over despite testosterone levels proven below average woman
What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: Ireland’s Eurovision dream kicks off and BBC’s Empire of Erdogan
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
HostelWorld shares surge as Covid recedes and travellers reconnect
Gangster Barry Young ran 20-man drugs gang but was wracked with ‘anxiety’ and feared for his life, court told
One Moment Now theatre review: audio play’s courageous technique is let down by meek storytelling