‘Tone-deaf’ Macron under fire from Ukrainians for rejecting genocide tag

Ukraine yesterday criticised French president Emmanuel Macron after he repeated Kremlin propaganda that Ukrainians and Russians are “brothers” and rejected the description of the war as a “genocide”.

Mr Macron president made the comments yesterday just hours after US president Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin wanted to “wipe out Ukrainians”.

The French leader said: “I would be careful with such terms today because these two peoples are brothers. What we can say for sure is that the situation is unacceptable and that these are war crimes.”

Putin has said that one of his reasons for invading Ukraine was to reunite the ancient Rus kinfolk because Ukraine is a “little Russia”. Kremlin insiders have since said that Ukraine should not exist as a country and its culture should be destroyed.

Read More

Mr Macron is battling nationalist Marine Le Pen in the second round of France’s presidential election and is eager to burnish his credentials as an player on the international stage.

But Ukraine’s government has said that Mr Macron does not appear to understand the deliberate attacks on civilians during the war.

“Brotherly people don’t kill children, don’t shoot civilians, don’t rape women, don’t mutilate the elderly, and don’t destroy the homes of other ‘brotherly’ people,” said Oleh Nikolenko, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman.

“Even the fiercest enemies don’t commit atrocities against defenceless people.”

Ukrainian soldiers found the bodies of several hundred murdered civilians after the Russian army retreated from areas north of Kyiv. In Mariupol, a six-week Russian bombardment has turned the city to dust and killed thousands of people. Last week, at least 57 civilians died in a Russian missile attack on a train station in Donbas.

The anger was palpable among ordinary Ukrainians, too, who described Mr Macron as “tone deaf”, a “disgrace” and “arrogant”.

“So Macron refused to call Russia’s actions genocide and said Russians and Ukrainians were ‘brothers’,” said Stas Olenchenko, a Ukrainian podcaster.

“You know, the kind of brotherhood where one of you rapes, tortures and murders the other because he says you don’t exist as a separate person.”

Yuriy Myronko, from Lviv, said: “His words about ‘fraternal peoples’ are outrageous. This is a Russian imperial myth, where Ukraine is a ‘younger brother’.”

Hours earlier, Mr Biden had for the first time described the war in Ukraine as a “genocide” because “Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.

The Kremlin has denied that its forces have committed genocide, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the comments by Mr Biden were “unacceptable”.

“We categorically disagree and consider unacceptable any attempt to distort the situation in this way,” he said.

The White House generally uses the term sparingly, although one of the last acts of the Trump administration was to describe Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as a genocide.

Some US commentators have described Mr Biden’s allegation of genocide as an “emotional gaffe” but historian Simon Schama has said his analysis of Russia’s actions in Ukraine was accurate.

“Raphael Lemkin coined genocide in 1944 as ‘the destruction of a nation or racial group’. That is exactly Putin’s aim in Ukraine, so Biden’s use of the term is wholly justified,” he said.

The US has pledged to send military equipment worth another €700m to Ukraine, including helicopters, drones and howitzer cannons.

This comes on top of the €1.4bn that Washington has already sent to the Ukrainian army. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]