Toddler pushing pram with mum among 23 dead in city centre missile strike in Ukraine

Rescuers carry the body of a person at the site of a Russian military strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

RUSSIAN missiles struck the centre of a western Ukrainian city, killing three children including a toddler pushing a pram.

At least 23 people were confirmed killed by the missile strike on the city of Vinnytsia, authorities there said.

The missiles landed in a carpark next to an office building in the centre of the city at around 10.50am local time, in what Volodymyr Zelensky called “an open act of terrorism” against civilians.

During an address to European officials at The Hague, the Ukrainian president said: “There were eight rockets, two of which hit the centre of the city.

“Twenty people have died, including three children. There is a large, large number of wounded.”

Earlier, authorities had said three missiles had landed.

Photographs from the scene shared on the Telegram messaging app showed bloodied survivors and several bodies, including that of a toddler lying next to an overturned, bloodstained buggy.

Ukrainian media named the girl as a four-year-old called Liza. Her mother, 33-year-old designer and blogger Irina Dmitreva, lost a leg but survived. She had filmed a video of Liza pushing the buggy shortly before the attack.

Videos from the scene showed cars on fire, a wrecked tram and thick plumes of smoke over the city centre.

Doctors and police could be seen trying to pull survivors and dead bodies from the ruins of the Yuvelirniy business centre, an office space for small businesses. Neuromed, a nearby medical clinic, was destroyed and witnesses said those inside were killed.

The city’s emergency services department said 91 people had been treated for injuries, 34 of them seriously wounded, by evening. It said 42 people were reported missing in the aftermath of the attack.

Yuri Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, said the strike was carried out by Kalibr cruise missiles fired from submarines in the Black Sea.

Serhiy Borzov, the governor of the Vinnytsia region, said two more missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defence systems.

Vinnytsia is in central Ukraine, about 167 miles south-west of Kyiv and about 300 miles from the nearest frontline. It has generally been considered safe and has been an important transit point for fleeing refugees since the war began.

In March, Russia used cruise missiles on an air force command centre there. Ukrainian authorities said there was no military target near yesterday’s strike.

Russia’s ministry of defence did not immediately comment on the strike. It has previously denied targeting civilians, but has warned it will strike the country’s “decision making centres”.

Margarita Simonyan, the head of Russia’s state media network RT, cited a source at the ministry saying the strike was aimed at the House of Officers, a Soviet-built social club across the road from the business centre and the clinic, saying it housed “Nazis”.

At least one person was wounded in early morning missile strikes on Mykolaiv, a frontline city in southern Ukraine. Vitaly Kim, the regional governor, said the strike involved nine S-300 anti-aircraft missiles – an unusual use of expensive weapons that might indicate a shortage of purpose-built cruise missiles.

Mr Kim previously claimed Russia fired S-300s at Mykolaiv on Saturday. He said no one appeared to have been killed in the attacks.

Russia’s ministry of defence said its air force had shot down two Ukrainian fighter jets and destroyed US-made M777 Howitzers in eastern Ukraine.

