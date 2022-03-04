‘Today was especially difficult as there was no electricity’ – Irish medical student stuck in Ukraine

An Irish medical student in Ukraine has said she was forced to move to a different location today after the area she was staying in was hit by heavy shelling and electricity was cut off as a result.

Racheal Diyaolu (19), from Co Carlow, has been sheltering in Sumy, a city around 50km from the Russian border.

Ms Diyaolu travelled to Ukraine in November to start studying to become a doctor at the State University in Sumy.

“We had to leave our hostel for the time being to get access to the internet and heating and stuff like that. Unfortunately, there was a bit of bombing yesterday, so it cut a power station,” she told Independent.ie.

“We started off walking, but we were really lucky a taxi man saw us walking and he was really kind, he took us to the place we were going to, and he didn’t even charge us. He was honestly sent from heaven I know he was, he was so good.”

Ms Diyaolu said she is currently safe but that her family at home were very worried for her welfare today as they could not get in contact.

“Today was especially difficult due to the fact that there was no electricity, and the network and mobile data was shocking as well so it was quite worrying for everyone at home not being able to be in contact with me,” she said.

“But thankfully now having access to electricity, I was able to reach out to them and let them know that I’m okay, that I’m safe.”

Ms Diyaolu has been confined to her student accommodation with other international students since the conflict began.

She said the area now resembles a “ghost town” since Russian soldiers invaded the country nine days ago.

“Thankfully the area we were walking through was slightly residential, so I didn’t see any destruction or anything like that, but it was a lot more eerie. Like there was not much movement in those areas, usually it’s really busy with cars and people but now it’s a bit of a ghost town,” she said.

“A lot of people from my hostel went to the area that we call hostel three because they were one of the only hostels that actually had internet, they don’t have water either but they had electricity so people could actually cook and stuff like that.

“A lot of people left and actually got taxis and paid extortionate amounts for taxis to drive them to a neighbouring city.”

Ms Diyaolu said she and her classmates have to take shelter in the bunker of the hostel whenever they hear bombing outside.

“You kind of do get used to it, every sound you hear, you’re kind of hypersensitive to it just wondering if it’s just someone slamming a door or if it’s actually a sound from outside but quite quickly you get used to it,” she said.

She said the students are “holding onto hope” that Ukrainian and Russian delegates will agree to provide safe corridors to evacuate civilians.

“All we’re hearing so far is that there are talks going on about potentially opening up a humanitarian corridor to allow for international students to leave the country,” she said.

“We’re holding onto hope that that actually comes to pass because there’s just so many people here that just want to get out and get back to their respective countries.

“All that we really want is for the corridor to be opened up as soon as possible because everyone who’s here is a student and they literally just came here for their education. All they want is to be able to potentially continue that education if not here than elsewhere.”

“And above all, be with their families after such a long time and such a difficult time, so we just hope that there can be a ceasefire or an agreement that everyone comes to so that everyone can just go back to their respective places safely.”