Bohdana Dodatko (17) who fled Ukraine with her mother, Natalia, accepts a hot drink from Jonathan Maguire from Baldoyle, Dublin, at Medyka on St Patrick's Day. Photo: David Conachy

The Dublin accent is unmissable as it rings over the crowded border crossing at Medyka. It belongs to Jonathan Maguire from Baldoyle, who has been here since March 5.

Like so many volunteers here, he watched the footage of Russian tanks rolling into Ukraine. Images of dead children moved him to act.

He took four weeks’ leave of absence from his job in Dublin and got a flight to Poland. On the plane, he met another Irish man who, he says, “went straight onto the frontline”.

Jonathan showed up at a humanitarian aid centre at Przemsyl, the main town 13km from the Ukraine border, to offer his services as an independent volunteer. “I’ve been going from the humanitarian aid centre here and helping out in any way that I can,” he says.

He has helped deliver wheelchairs from across Poland to the International Red Cross at the border and has set up a GoFundMe page to source blankets.

“One of our goals over the last couple of days has been to get blankets into Ukraine and we’ve been cueing them up along the borderline walkway, to ensure people are getting them before they get into Europe,” he says.

Medyka is the largest border crossing point between Poland and Ukraine, with upwards of 20,000 families crossing through each day.

“There have been queues of people for the last couple of days,” says Jonathan.

“Literally right here, a couple of nights ago, I was here until 6am, handing out chocolate and drinks. To see people, giving them chocolate, and for them to burst out crying, it’s indescribable really.”

Families file past him, shepherding children, lugging bags and pets. At the other end of the path, the queue for buses swells.

Jonathan hands out hot drinks from a tray to the line of waiting people. Bohdana Dodatko (17) takes one from him with gratitude. She is queuing with her mother, Natalia, for a bus to take them to a reception centre and from there they travel to Spain.

Bohdana’s skin is noticeably pale. She says that she and her mother have spent the past 16 days sheltering from Russian bombardment in a basement in Bucha.

The town, 30km from the capital Kyiv, has been under attack since the start of the war and is now part-occupied by Russian forces.

She says: “In one basement we had maybe 115 people. It was very terrible."

They got out a few days ago, through a humanitarian corridor, on a bus organised by volunteers, she says. The dash to safety was terrifying. “But we must drive to save our lives.”

Asked how she feels now, she struggles to find the words in English: “My emotions are bad.

"I have very big stress.”

Her haunted expression tells its own story. All of a sudden, the bus has come, the queue shuffles forward and Bohdana moves on, still clutching the hot drink offered by a Dublin volunteer on St Patrick’s Day in Medyka.