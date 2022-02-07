Tintin and Smurfs to feature on Belgian passports

The characters are ‘a central element of our culture’, the Belgian foreign minister said

Belgian passports will feature Tintin, the Smurfs and several other home-grown comic figures from today as they form “a central element” of the country’s culture, the government said.

Sophie Wilmes, Belgian foreign minister, said this month the characters were “a central element of our culture and our influence abroad” and should therefore be in the possession of every travelling Belgian.

The first page of the redesigned passport will feature Tintin’s red-and-white chequered moon rocket.

Images of the Smurfs, Lucky Luke, Blake and Mortimer, and Marsupilami adorn the remainder of the travel document.

In Belgium, with its two distinct linguistic regions, Tintin and other famous comic-book characters are some of the few objects of shared national identity.

French-language Belgian newspaper Le Soir joked that holders of the new passport should not leave it in reach of children, who might be tempted to colour in the official document.

Tintin, an intrepid reporter who travels the globe, was created in 1929 by Belgian cartoonist Georges Prosper Remi, better known under the pen name Herge.

While the books have been made into cartoons and films, their depictions have courted controversy in recent years, with Belgium banning Tintin in the Congo due to concerns about racist depictions of people from the former Belgian colony.

Alongside the addition of the motifs, Belgian authorities stressed that the new passport would be more secure than ever.

“The Belgian passport is one of the best in the world, it is a source of pride for us, but also an object of desire for counterfeiters,” Ms Wilmes said.

“This is why we are constantly working to improve its security.”

