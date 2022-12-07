| 1.4°C Dublin

Close

Time magazine names Zelensky ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 as Putin warns war in Ukraine may be ‘a long process’

Time Magazine's cover features Volodymyr Zelensky and 'the spirit of Ukraine' Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Expand

Close

Time Magazine's cover features Volodymyr Zelensky and 'the spirit of Ukraine'

Time Magazine's cover features Volodymyr Zelensky and 'the spirit of Ukraine'

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

/

Time Magazine's cover features Volodymyr Zelensky and 'the spirit of Ukraine'

Mark Trevelyan and Tom Balmforth

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky its Person of the Year – awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear”.

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Mr Zelensky – alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” – was “the most clear-cut in memory”.

Most Watched

Privacy