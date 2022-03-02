| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TikTok and Twitter have become our crystal-clear windows on the horrors of war

Nicola Anderson

Polina, the nine-year-old schoolgirl shot dead by Russian troops in Kyiv Expand

Close

Polina, the nine-year-old schoolgirl shot dead by Russian troops in Kyiv

Polina, the nine-year-old schoolgirl shot dead by Russian troops in Kyiv

Polina, the nine-year-old schoolgirl shot dead by Russian troops in Kyiv

The windows of the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin were defiantly illuminated in blue and yellow. Outside the gates, a small shrine had grown, with candles flickering steadily in the ghostly silence.

Someone had left a picture of Putin in devil’s horns – an expression of outrage at the scenes playing out before our eyes and in real time.

Most Watched

Privacy