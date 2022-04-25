| 6.4°C Dublin

Three views from the street sum up the real-life dilemmas of choosing a president for all France

Nuns prepare to vote in Paris. Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters Expand

Nuns prepare to vote in Paris. Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

John Downing, Paris

The Avenue MacMahon in Paris is one of 12 major thoroughfares that feed into the Charles de Gaulle roundabout known as the “Etoile”, or Star, and which is the most chaotic traffic point in Europe

The avenue is named for Patrice de MacMahon, scion of a noble Clare family, landed in France via Cromwell’s depredations, and climbed in society via successful military service with the Wild Geese and clever marriage alliances.

