Three views from the street sum up the real-life dilemmas of choosing a president for all France

The Avenue MacMahon in Paris is one of 12 major thoroughfares that feed into the Charles de Gaulle roundabout known as the “Etoile”, or Star, and which is the most chaotic traffic point in Europe

The avenue is named for Patrice de MacMahon, scion of a noble Clare family, landed in France via Cromwell’s depredations, and climbed in society via successful military service with the Wild Geese and clever marriage alliances.

Marshal MacMahon himself has strong royalist and conservative tendencies. But through a series of accidents, he became first president of modern France back in 1873 and his term banished the idea of returning a monarch.

It seems appropriate that the avenue named for MacMahon feeds into a focal point named for the iconic General de Gaulle, who also had strong ancestral links with Ireland.

The marshal’s fame is a fraction that of the general’s – but both left their marks on France and on the highest political office in the land.

So, Avenue MacMahon was a rather apt spot for a visiting Irishman to learn something about the mood on the street as the French nation was invited to vote its choice between the incumbent President Macron and the three-times unsuccessful challenger, Marine Le Pen.

The young French-African waiter at one cafe found it hard to contain his indifference.

“I’m voting for neither. I believe neither Macron, nor Le Pen, has any relevance for my life. I voted for Mélenchon first time – he’s a good man. But now I’m not voting,” he said, in reply to my impertinent question.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon was the surprise package and his 7.7 million votes represented 22pc, just 400,000 votes shy of making round two ahead of Le Pen. The big puzzle was what would happen to those Mélenchon votes and the potential impact of abstention.

Across the cafe sat a man who pre-empted the need for any questioning. Shouting into his mobile phone in heavily accented English, he intoned: “If that woman wins, it will mean civil war in this country.”

But this area was not too posh for people to admit support for the hard-right Marine Le Pen. “Yes I have already voted by post for her. She will shake things up and bring some changes,” a large, well-dressed young man volunteered before the question was even finished. Three versions on the potential factors dispensed within minutes.

Otherwise Paris was calm as people awaited the outcome of an unusually reliable exit poll at 7pm Irish time. Only the police were busy putting security in place for major city rallies by both candidates.

Details of Macron’s rally, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, unfolded and so did the tightest imaginable security precautions. The same could be said for Le Pen’s defiant gathering in the nearby woods of Bois de Boulogne.