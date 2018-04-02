News Europe

Monday 2 April 2018

Three skiers killed in Swiss Alps avalanche

The group had set off from an Alpine hut earlier in the day to cross the famed Aletsch Glacier.

Rescue crews walk at an avalanche site near Fiesch, Switzerland (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Three skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps and two others have been taken to hospital with light injuries, police said.

Police in Valais state added the avalanche hit the group of five skiers on Saturday afternoon.

The group had set off from an Alpine hut earlier in the day to cross the famed Aletsch Glacier in southern Switzerland to the Fiescheralp area.

Rescuers stand near the avalanche site (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Another group saw the avalanche and alerted rescuers, who recovered two of the skiers alive on Saturday evening and found the bodies of the other three.

Police said the victims were Spanish citizens.

Officers said on Sunday that the rescue operation was “extremely difficult” because of the weather conditions and poor visibility.

