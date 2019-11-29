News Europe

Friday 29 November 2019

Three people wounded in stabbing on shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police launch manhunt

The Binnenhof buildings of the Dutch Government in the Hague
Toby Sterling

Dutch police said on Friday three people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, and a manhunt was under way.

An area on a main shopping street near the town's historic centre was cordoned off, and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

In a statement, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.

More to follow...

Reuters

