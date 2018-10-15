Three onlookers dead after small plane rolls into waiting crowd

Three people have died after they were hit by a small plane in central Germany as it attempted to take off from an aborted landing.

Police said the victims -two adults and a child - were standing at the edge of an airfield at the Wasserkuppe hill near Fulda, Hesse yesterday afternoon.

The Cessna had been attempting to take off after the pilot aborted a landing manoeuvre but failed to gain enough lift and broke through a barrier, hitting the three.

Several other people were injured in the incident.

Local media reported that the pilot lost control of the aircraft when trying to land at Wasserkuppe.

It appeared that something went wrong during the procedure so the pilot tried to take off again but the Cessna did not pick up, broke through a barrier and rolled into a waiting crowd.

