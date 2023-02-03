| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Three killed and others feared to be trapped under rubble after Russian missile strike

Servicemen treat a woman wounded by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Servicemen treat a woman wounded by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Servicemen treat a woman wounded by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Servicemen treat a woman wounded by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Roland Oliphant, Kramatorsk

A Russian missile struck a block of flats in eastern Ukraine yesterday , killing at least three people and blowing out the windows and doors of neighbouring properties.

The projectile struck a four-storey block of flats where witnesses said three families had been living.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Volodymyr Zelensky

Most Watched

Privacy