Three killed after drone strike at military airfield deep inside Russia

Three Russian troops died in a drone attack on a military airfield deep inside Russia yesterday.

It was the second time that the Engels air base had come under attack by a long-range drone, in an apparent attempt to disrupt the Kremlin’s bombing campaign against Ukraine’s cities and energy infrastructure.

The air base houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers, which have been deployed to attack power stations.

“A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region,” said the Russian Defence Ministry.

“Three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally wounded as a result of falling drone wreckage.”

Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov Oblast, said no residents or civilian infrastructure were harmed in the attack.

Engels air base is located near the city of Saratov, almost 650km from the front lines in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a blast there damaged two Tu-95s and wounded two people.

On the same day, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out a separate attack on the Dyagilevo airfield, near the city of Ryazan. Three people were killed in the suspected attack and six were injured when a fuel tanker exploded.

Ukraine has not accepted responsibility for the attacks, but Yurii Ihnat, the Ukrainian air force spokesman, said yesterday’s incident was a “consequence of what Russia is doing on our land”.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said his government wanted a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, as a possible mediator.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he said. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Asked about whether it would invite Russia to the summit, Mr Kuleba said that first that country would need to be prosecuted for war crimes at an international court, for example.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia should be removed from the UN, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council. It said Russia “illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council” since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Belarusian military yesterday announced that Russia’s nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles and S-400 air defence systems had been deployed in Belarus and were ready to use.

Elsewhere, Russian forces in occupied parts of Ukraine have resorted to staging mock executions in a bid to deter locals from supporting partisans, a top Ukrainian official has claimed.

Serhiy Gaiday, governor of the Luhansk region, yesterday quoted eyewitnesses describing a Russian operation to sow fear in the occupied territories, amid a wave of apparent attacks on Russian-installed officials blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs.

Policemen working for the occupation administration in the frontline town of Svatove on Friday reportedly took seven unidentified men, placed bags over their heads and forced them to kneel in front of the police station for two hours.

Local residents who witnessed the scene were told that the hooded men were suspected of having been involved in the underground resistance on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence. The seven men were later put on a truck and told “they would be shot for high treason”.

“The whole thing was staged to cow the residents of Svatove,” Mr Gaiday said. “In reality, no one was detained and no one was executed.”

The Luhansk governor said the incident showed “how scared the Russians are of Ukrainian partisans so they are threatening people in occupied areas with execution so that they would not work to help their own country”.

Recent attacks against Russian occupation officials and their collaborators have revealed just how fragile the Kremlin’s grasp is on the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that it captured in the spring.

At least two car bombings were reported in the occupied areas last week, with the head of a village outside Kherson being killed in one attack and two FSB officers injured in another explosion in the city of Melitopol.