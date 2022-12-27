| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Three killed after drone strike at military airfield deep inside Russia

Nuclear-capable bombers are housed at base where attack happened

Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon, during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Close

Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon, during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon, during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon, during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Nataliya Vasilyeva and Lila Randell

Three Russian troops died in a drone attack on a military airfield deep inside Russia yesterday.

It was the second time that the Engels air base had come under attack by a long-range drone, in an apparent attempt to disrupt the Kremlin’s bombing campaign against Ukraine’s cities and energy infrastructure.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy