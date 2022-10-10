File photo released by Brazil's Air Force of Navy sailors recovering debris from the missing Air France Flight 447 from June 8, 2009

The families of 228 people – including three Irish doctors – killed when their flight crashed into the Atlantic finally have a chance of getting justice after more than a decade of legal battles.

Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial due to open in Paris today over the crash of Flight 447 while en route from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to Paris on June 1, 2009.

The dead passengers included friends Jane Deasy (27) from Rathgar, Dublin; Aisling Butler (26) from Roscrea, Co Tipperary, and Eithne Walls (28) from Ballygowan, Co Down.

The close friends had studied medicine together in Trinity College and remained friends after graduating in 2007.

The trio were returning home from a holiday when the plane came down.

Maksim Ivanova (25), an Aer Lingus worker from Estonia but who was living in Dublin at the time also died in the tragedy.

The disaster almost did not come to trial. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible, and Air France has already compensated families. Investigators argued for dropping the case, but unusually, judges overruled them and sent the case to court.

“We made a promise to our loved ones to have the truth for them and to ensure that they didn’t die for nothing,” said Ophelie Toulliou, whose 27-year-old brother Nicolas was killed.

“For them [the companies], we are nothing.

“They did not lose 228 people. They lost a plane.”

Few families in Brazil, which lost 59 citizens in the crash, can afford to travel to France for the trial.

Some feel the French justice system has been too soft on Airbus and Air France – two industrial giants in which the French government has an ownership stake.

The trial is expected to focus on two key factors: the icing-over of external sensors called pitot tubes, and pilot error.

The Airbus A330-200 disappeared from radars over the Atlantic Ocean between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members aboard.

The first debris was only spotted at sea five days later.

France’s air accident investigation agency BEA found the accident involved a cascading series of events, with no single cause.

As a storm buffeted the plane, ice crystals present at high altitudes disabled the pitot tubes, blocking speed and altitude information.

The autopilot disconnected. The crew resumed manual piloting, but with erroneous navigation data.

The plane went into an aerodynamic stall, its nose pitched upward, and then it plunged.

The pilots “did not understand what was happening to them. A difficulty of interpretation, in an all-digital aircraft like all the aircraft in the world today – well, it’s easy to be wrong”, said Gerard Feldzer, a former pilot and pilot trainer for Air France.

No one risks prison in this case; only the companies are on trial. Each faces potential fines of up to €225,000 – a fraction of their annual revenues – but they could suffer reputational damage if found criminally responsible.

Air France is accused of not having implemented training in the event of icing of the pitot probes despite the risks.

It has since changed its training manuals and simulations and has provided compensation to families, who had to agree not to disclose the sums.

Airbus is accused of having known that the model of pitot tubes on Flight 447 was faulty, and not doing enough to urgently inform airlines and their crews about it and to ensure training to mitigate the resulting risk.

There are 489 civil parties to the trial, which is scheduled to last until December.

Read More







