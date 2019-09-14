Three employees of companies owned by infrastructure group Atlantia were placed under house arrest yesterday, police said, as part of an investigation into the safety of motorway viaducts following the collapse of a bridge in Genoa.

Three held in probe linked to bridge collapse that killed 43

The collapse of the Genoa viaduct in August last year killed 43 people.

The tax police, in a statement, said that they had found evidence that safety reports for some viaducts had been falsified or that information had been omitted with the aim of misleading the transport ministry inspectors and avoiding further checks.

