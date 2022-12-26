| 2.4°C Dublin

Three die in drone attack on Russian strategic bomber base

A Ukrainian serviceman waves from a tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during intense shelling on Christmas Day at the frontline in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Reuters

Three servicemen were killed during a Ukrainian drone attack at a military air base in southern Russia that hosts strategic bombers, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Monday.

The military personnel died from falling wreckage when Russian air defences shot down the drone, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing the ministry. No aircraft were damaged, it said.

