Thousands take to streets in Russia in last-ditch bid for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s release

Thousands of supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny took to the streets across Russia yesterday in a final bid to secure his freedom amid reports he was in a “critical” condition.

Hundreds of demonstrators packed the main thoroughfare across from the Kremlin, chanting “Navalny” and “We need changes!”

Black-clad riot police put on a show of force, with hundreds of officers in full protective gear lining the streets of Moscow.

But they largely stood by and watched, a contrast to the violence of previous demonstrations.

Moscow police said some 6,000 people took part in the protest in the capital, reported Interfax news agency.

Russia’s police, however, tend to under-report the turnout at opposition rallies, and the size of the crowds was hard to estimate because protesters were spread across the city.

Other estimates on social media put the figure higher at 10,000 but the numbers still appeared to fall short of the organisers’ hopes to match the crowds of tens of thousands seen earlier in January.

The protests came as a group of United Nations human rights experts called on Russia to allow Mr Navalny to be medically evacuated abroad, saying they believed his life was in “serious danger”.

The outspoken Kremlin critic has been in prison since he returned to Moscow in January, following several months in Germany where he received emergency medical treatment after being poisoned with the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent on a Russian flight last summer. The poison was also used by Russian agents in Salisbury, England, in an attack in 2018.

Mr Navalny went on hunger strike three weeks ago after the prison refused to let him see a civilian doctor as he began to feel intense pain in his back and numbness in his legs and was finally moved to a prison hospital on Sunday.

“Alexei’s health has deteriorated and he is in a critical condition,” Vladimir Ashurkov, a close Navalny ally, told Associated Press.

He has been kept in a high-security penal colony and “denied access to adequate medical care”, conditions that may amount to torture, the UN experts said.

Russian authorities have escalated their crackdown on Mr Navalny’s allies and supporters since his return.

In Moscow, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh and Lyubov Sobol, one of his most prominent associates, were detained by police in the morning before the demonstrations had begun.

Members of Mr Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, which prosecutors are seeking to designate an “extremist” organisation, said the protests were a “final battle” with the Kremlin and could be Russia’s last rallies for years to come.

