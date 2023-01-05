| 10.5°C Dublin

Thousands pour into St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican Photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Cardinals arrive in procession ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican Photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican Photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Cardinals arrive in procession ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Cardinals arrive in procession ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican Photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Nicole Winfield

Mourners have poured into St Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

They are there to pay their final respects to the German theologian, who made history by retiring, and to attend a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

