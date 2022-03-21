Thousands of war refugees ‘forcibly taken’ across the border to Russia, claiming they are rescuing them – reports

Clutching bags of possessions, dazed children and confused pets the passengers stepped down from the train.

Until recently they had been trapped in the devastation of the city of Mariupol. Now they were disembarking hundreds of kilometres away, in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, north of Moscow.

Russian authorities said the trainload of more than 480 Ukrainians were being rescued and state media broadcast clips of them thanking Russian forces for their liberation.

But the Ukrainian government yesterday said they were among thousands of Mariupol residents “forcibly taken” across the border to remote Russian towns as the invading forces strengthened their grip on the besieged port.

The city’s mayor Vadym Boichenko, said the deportations echoed historic transportations.

“What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people,” he said in a statement.

“It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country.”

Mariupol has been shattered by bombardment and has had no power, water, or food deliveries for three weeks as Russia tried to seize the port city of nearly half-a-million people.

Its forces entered the city centre over the weekend and appeared to be taking control of the battered but strategically important city.

Last night, Moscow gave Ukraine a deadline to surrender Mariupol as gun battles raged in the city centre. In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian and foreign armed units must drop their weapons “without exception” and leave between 8am and 10am today.

As Russian forces advanced, Mariupol’s city hall claimed residents in neighbourhoods under their control were “being illegally deported to enemy territory”.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, an official, said: “The occupiers are sending the residents of Mariupol to filtration camps, checking their phones and seizing their Ukrainian documents.”

Photographs from areas of the city held by Russian forces showed convoys of cars preparing to leave, many with paper signs proclaiming there were children in the vehicle. Men were searched at checkpoints for tattoos bearing nationalist or military symbols.

Russian state TV showed a line of cars outside a camp run by the emergency situations ministry in a section of separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine near the Russian border.

Cars with white ribbons or pieces of white cloth tied on the door handle waited to be processed by officials.

Disoriented women in warm coats and hats drank tea as they were quizzed about their ordeal. They said they were desperate to get out of Mariupol but made no mention of whether they wanted to leave for another part of Ukraine, or Russia.

America’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said if they were accurate, reports of the deportations were “horrific” and “unconscionable”.

“That would be another escalation, but is not beyond the realm of possibility given how horrible” Russian pressure on Ukrainians has been, she added.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, told Ukrainian TV those evacuated to Russia were taken to “filtration camps where the occupying forces were checking people’s phones and documents”.

She said they were taken to Taganrog, the closest Russian city to Mariupol, and some were then sent by rail to “economically [depressed] Russian cities”.

She claimed that they had to sign papers that obliged them to stay in one place, in Russia, for at least two years, and work for one employer.

“I’m calling on the international community and international partners to respond to this fact and use all their means to increase the pressure of sanctions on the terrorist state of Russia in order to free the Ukrainian citizens.”

Mariupol’s authorities estimated that nearly 40,000 people fled the city in the past week, nearly one in 10 of its population.

Yet hundreds of thousands remain trapped, bombarded, in an increasingly dire situation, with no electricity, water, heating or food.

Officials have recorded more than 2,500 deaths, but estimate the true toll could be nearer 20,000 because so many bodies lie unburied and uncounted in the city’s ruins.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said yesterday that the siege would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

“To do this to a peaceful city... is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” he said in an address late on Saturday.

Russian forces hit an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge, the city authorities said yesterday.

The school building was reportedly destroyed and officials said there were fears people may be trapped under rubble, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

“Yesterday, the Russian occupiers dropped bombs on art school No 12,” Mariupol city council said. Children and elderly people had been sheltering there from shelling, it added.

The lack of clarity on the attack confirmed that there was information blackout in the city, where phone lines and internet have been down and many residents have found it impossible to communicate with relatives in the outside world. Russian forces last week also bombed a drama theatre in the city where civilians had taken shelter.

The authorities said 130 people had been rescued from the theatre, but fighting had made further searches perilous and many more may be trapped under the debris.

Mariupol’s has faced intense fighting because of its strategic position. The Red Cross called the situation there apocalyptic.

The city sits between eastern territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists and the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Capturing it would give the Russians a land corridor and enable it to control the Sea of Azov.

Russians fired thermobaric rockets that can melt human organs during the battle for Mariupol in southern Ukraine, according to Kremlin propaganda.

Video by state-controlled Russia Today showed dozens of the missiles being launched near what a voiceover claimed was the besieged city.

In the clip, missiles fired from the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system on top of a tank can be seen soaring through the air before smashing on the ground, leaving flames and a trail of smoke behind them.

The rockets, also known as vacuum bombs, suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. They typically produce a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than a conventional explosive. The resultant supersonic blast destroys buildings with a devastating pressure wave that can crush human bodies even if they are not in the immediate vicinity of the strike.

Those close by are likely to suffer burst eardrums and crushed inner ear organs, severe concussions, ruptured lungs and internal organs, and possibly blindness, according to US intelligence.

Mariupol residents evacuated westwards into Ukraine told of harrowing conditions inside the shattered city. “There is no city any more,” wept Marina Galla as her train pulled into the western city of Lviv.

She said she had seen bodies in the street and had been forced to drink melted snow because there was no water. Many of her family members were left behind, she added.

“My mother, grandmother, grandfather and father.

"They don’t even know that we have left.”

She said she had spent three weeks in the basement of Mariupol’s Palace of Culture to shelter from the constant shelling after the horizon had turned black with smoke.

“We had no water, no light, no gas, absolutely no communications,” she said.

She said that when they made a break to flee the city, Russian soldiers at checkpoints had suggested that they go to the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol or the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula instead. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)