Thousands of war refugees ‘forcibly taken’ across the border to Russia, claiming they are rescuing them – reports

Echoes of historic transportations such as when the Nazis captured people, says Mariupol mayor

A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP
People dig a grave for victims killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in a street in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP

People dig a grave for victims killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in a street in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Nataliya Vasilyeva and Ben Farmer

Clutching bags of possessions, dazed children and confused pets the passengers stepped down from the train.

Until recently they had been trapped in the devastation of the city of Mariupol. Now they were disembarking hundreds of kilometres away, in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, north of Moscow.

