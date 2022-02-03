Thousands of US troops being sent to Europe in show of support to Nato

Russian snipers change their position during a military exercise in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP

US President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 American troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, in the latest military manoeuvre in his confrontation with Russia.

The move, confirmed by the Pentagon yesterday, is a demonstration to both allies and foes of America’s commitment to Nato’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia fired back with a sharply worded objection, calling the deployments unfounded and “destructive”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also had a new telephone exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But readouts from both governments showed no progress, with Mr Putin saying the West was giving no ground on Russia’s security concerns and Mr Johnson expressing deep concern about Russia’s “hostile activity” on the Ukrainian border, referring to Mr Putin’s build-up of more than 100,000 troops there.

The Biden administration is aiming to demonstrate US resolve without undermining efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Mr Biden notably has not sent military reinforcements to the three Baltic countries on Nato’s eastern flank – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – all former Soviet Union states.

Read More

No US troops are being sent to Ukraine, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday that the administration has stopped calling a Russian invasion “imminent” as that implies Washington knows Mr Putin has made a decision to invade.

Officials say Mr Putin’s intentions remain unclear.

However, increasing US troop levels in Eastern Europe is exactly what Mr Putin has said he finds intolerable, along with the prospect of Ukraine joining Nato.

The US already has several thousand troops in Poland, and Romania is host to a Nato missile defence system that Russia considers a threat. The US presence in the region has increased since 2014 when Russia made its first invasion of Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the soon-to-deploy US forces are intended to temporarily bolster US and allied defensive positions.

“These are not permanent moves,” he said, stressing that the purpose is to reassure allies.

Mr Kirby added that Russia had continued its build-up, even in the previous 24 hours, despite US urgings that it de-escalate.

In Moscow, a senior official said the US movements will complicate the crisis. “The unfounded destructive steps will only fuel military tensions and narrow the field for political decisions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency.

Mr Johnson last night insisted in his phone call to Mr Putin that Ukraine has a right to join Nato, prompting an angry response from the Kremlin.



A Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister underscored that, under Nato’s open-door policy, all European democracies have a right to aspire to Nato membership. This rightfully applies to Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson also accused Mr Putin of “hostile activity” and warned him against making a “tragic miscalculation”.

In response, the Kremlin said the call was a “fairly detailed exchange of views” and “Nato’s unwillingness to adequately respond to well-founded Russian concerns was noted”.

Mr Putin accused Nato of “hiding behind” its open-door policy, which “contradicts the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again played down fears of a Russian attack in a call with reporters but said that if Russia makes moves that could signal an imminent invasion Ukraine would react as necessary.

Of the 2,000 US troops newly deploying from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, about 1,700 are members of the 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade, who will go to Poland. The other 300 are with the 18th Airborne Corps and will go to Germany as what the Pentagon called a “joint task force-capable headquarters”.

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter that the deployment to his country is “a strong signal of solidarity in response to the situation in Ukraine”.

The 1,000 US troops going to Romania are members of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment based at Vilseck, Germany. They will augment about 900 already in Romania, Mr Kirby said.

The cavalry deployment’s purpose is to “deter aggression and enhance our defensive capabilities in frontline allied states during this period of elevated risk,” the Pentagon said in a separate written statement.

“It’s important that we send a strong signal to Mr Putin and to the world” of the US commitment to Nato, Mr Kirby said.

He said France has decided it, too, will send troop reinforcements to Romania under Nato command, and he noted that a number of other European Nato countries are considering adding forces on Nato’s eastern flank.

Nato has been beefing up its defences around allies in Eastern Europe since late last year.

Denmark, for example, said it was sending a frigate and F-16 warplanes to Lithuania, and Spain was sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join Nato naval forces. The Netherlands plans to send two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria in April and is putting a ship and land-based units on standby for Nato’s Response Force.

Mr Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself and seeking to reassure allies in Eastern Europe that Washington will fulfil its treaty obligation to defend them in the event they are attacked.

Ukraine is not a Nato member, and therefore the US has no treaty obligation to come to its defence.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its build-up at Ukraine’s borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Mr Putin is poised to invade Ukraine. Smaller Nato countries on the alliance’s eastern flank worry they could be next.

The Pentagon also has put about 8,500 US-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon. The US already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.



Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, and in 2014 annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and provided military support for a pro-Russian separatist movement in eastern Ukraine. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.