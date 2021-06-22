Thousands of Amazon items are destroyed every week, according to investigation

Amazon is destroying thousands of unsold laptops, televisions and other electrical items every week, an ITV News investigation has revealed.

Secret footage captured in its warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland, shows laptops, drones, smart TVs and other items sorted into boxes marked “Destroy” to be sent to recycling centres.

The items had either been returned by customers or were never sold, but were sent to be destroyed even though the majority could have been repurposed and distributed to charities, schools or elsewhere, ITV said.

Vendors frequently choose to store their products in Amazon’s warehouses to make them quicker to dispatch. But the cost of storing them long term means unsold or returned items are often cheaper to destroy rather than to be sent back to overseas sellers.

More than 124,000 items were marked to be destroyed over a week inside the Dunfermline warehouse, according to leaked documents.

An ex-employee told ITV News: “From a Friday to a Friday, our target was to destroy 130,000 items a week. I used to gasp. There’s no rhyme or reason to what gets destroyed.

“Dyson fans or Hoovers, the occasional MacBook and iPad. The other day, 20,000 Covid masks in their wrappers. Overall, 50pc of items are unopened.

“The other half are returns and in good condition. Staff have become numb to what they are asked to do.”

Philip Dunne, chairman of the UK environmental audit committee, said: “The scale of the destruction of new consumer electronics by Amazon, if true, is unacceptable.”

An Amazon spokesman told ITV News: “Our priority is to resell, donate to charitable organisations or recycle any unsold products. No items are sent to landfill in the UK. As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery.”

Energy recovery is when recyclable materials are stripped from products before the rest is reconverted into energy and put through the national grid.

A spokesman told PA news agency that while the investigation followed lorries to a landfill site, no items are disposed of in that way in the UK. An Amazon spokesman told The Daily Telegraph all electronic products were sent for recycling.

