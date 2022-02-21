Thousands flee Ukraine as growing fears of a Moscow offensive take root

Evacuees wait to board a train in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in Ukraine. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine arrive at a temporary accommodation centre on the outskirts of Voronezh, Russia. Photo: REUTERS/Vladimir Lavrov

A Ukrainian service member stands guard on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Women tugged small children by the arm as they raced to catch a train out of the station in the Russian town of Taganrog.

If they looked more disoriented and distressed than ordinary travellers, it was with good reason: there were no signs on the departure boards to indicate where the train was heading.

“We have no idea where we’re going,” said Viktoria, a middle-aged woman with a large suitcase, as she ran.

Russia-backed separatists have transported thousands of people out of eastern Ukraine over the past 48 hours, in a mass evacuation prompted by fears of an offensive that Moscow fiercely denies it is planning.

The Russian region of Rostov hosts 40,000 evacuees and some of them were yesterday sent to far-flung parts of the country as space to accommodate them ran out.

While some hoped the evacuation orders by the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk were a Kremlin ruse, the scale of the refugee operation on the ground suggested Russia was preparing for a protracted crisis.

When some passengers learned that the unmarked 20-car train was bound for Nizhny Novgorod, more than 1,000km from their homes in eastern Ukraine, they stepped back on to the platform.

A group of women stood in the station square, debating whether to make the journey.

They had come from a sports centre in Tagranog that was converted into a refugee centre less than 24 hours ago.

In the sports centre, 300 camp beds dotted the wooden floors. “Where are we supposed to go?” asked Valentina (48), pointing to a fair-haired boy aged six months she was cradling in her arms.

“It’s a long train ride and I don’t trust that things will be any better out there,” she said.

Valentina, her daughter, grandson and six other relatives followed the evacuation orders and on Saturday left Debaltseve, the city where a 2014 Russia-led advance against Ukrainian government troops forced Kiev to sign the Minsk peace agreements that have become a bone of contention between it and Moscow.

The camp beds, with worn-out pillows and clean-wrap sheets, are supposed to be temporary accommodation while emergency officials and volunteers convince evacuees to sign up for relocation.

One refugee relief co-ordinator suggested a good reason to travel on from Rostov was the likelihood of a long crisis.

“We’re in it for a haul. This is not going to end any time soon,” said Lidia Kovalenko.

Ms Kovalenko knows what she’s talking about: the 38-year-old left Luhansk in 2014 and ended up volunteering at several camps before she moved to Taganrog and got a job as a pentathlon coach at a local sports school.

“When I see things like that, it sends shivers down my spine,” she said, standing among the camp beds.

“I can relate to them when they say they don’t want to go that far. People find it hard to get used to the idea that they will be away for a long time.”

Volunteers and officials working at the Krasny Kotelshchik sports centre shrugged when asked how long they were expected to run the evacuation operation.

More than 40,000 Donbass residents who travelled to the Rostov region had been put up at 92 temporary housing locations since Friday night, Alexander Chuprian, Russia’s emergency situations minister, said yesterday.

By the end of the day, about 2,000 people had been taken to the Voronezh and Kursk regions in southern Russia.

A few dozen kilometres to the west, more than 300 people were busy setting up a reception centre on the Azov Sea coast.

Women swept the wooden floors and men carried mattresses in a dilapidated sanatorium.

Maria Yefanova, a mother of three, was advised by officials to evacuate on Friday. It didn’t feel as if there was much choice, she said, because her children’s school had been ordered to shut down.

“This moment is crucial. We have to go somewhere: Russia has to welcome us,” Ms Yefanova said, complaining of increased fighting in her area.

While most people at the sanatorium said they wanted Russia to annex the Donbas, as it did Crimea eight years ago, the younger generation were more circumspect.

“I don’t care if we join Ukraine or Russia – I just want the war to stop,” said Ms Efanova’s 16-year-old son, Vanya.

Ms Yefanova and her family were lucky. They were some of the first people to leave their village, near the town of Starobeshevo, and arrived at the border in the early hours of Saturday.

Many others were taken to Krasny Desant and other sanatoriums yesterday, only to find all the rooms were full.

Residents of Taganrog’s suburbs are having a deja-vu moment, watching women and children enter grocery stores to buy sim cards and vegetables.

Natalya Chetveryakova (61), who lives across the road from one of the sanatoriums, welled up when she reminisced about the hundreds of refugees who flocked to the sleepy Azov Sea coast during the 2008 war in Georgia and fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine in summer 2014.

“We thought it was all over,” she said, adding that there was no anti-refugee sentiment among locals.

“This can happen to anyone. No one wants this war.” (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

