Thousands evacuate their homes as fire services are pushed to breaking point

Firefighters unroll the fire hose at a forest fire at La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. Photo: SDIS 33 via AP

Fire services in southwestern France battled last night to contain massive forest wildfires and Britain recorded its highest ever temperature, buckling train tracks and igniting grass fires in tinder-dry conditions around London.

Southern and western Germany and Belgium were also braced for potentially record-breaking temperatures as the heatwave, which scientists attribute to climate change, edged north and east.

A wildfire fuelled by strong winds raged on a mountainous area near homes on the outskirts of the Greek capital, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least one area. Numerous wildfires were reported in Italy.

One of the biggest blazes broke out on Monday night in the hills of Massarosa in Tuscany, and was still raging yesterday afternoon.

Fires were also reported in woods near Rome, as well as on the shores of Lake Orta north of Milan and near the northeastern city of Trieste, forcing the authorities to close a motorway and railway line, with temperatures set to stay high.

A temperature of more than 40C was provisionally recorded for the first time in Britain, the Met Office said.

Authorities have put Britain, which often struggles to maintain key transport services when hit by unexpected weather such as heavy snow or high winds, on a state of “national emergency” over the unprecedented temperatures.

In southwestern France, the wine-growing Gironde region saw its biggest wildfires in over 30 years and authorities said a man had been detained on suspicion of arson.

The fires have spread across 19,300 hectares (about 75 square miles) in the countryside surrounding Bordeaux since July 12, forcing a total of 34,000 people to evacuate their homes. About 2,000 firefighters, supported by eight water-bomber aircraft, were battling the blazes.

With human-caused climate change triggering droughts, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30pc within the next 28 years, according to a UN report from earlier this year.

Uncomfortably hot night-time temperatures are also hindering fire-fighting responses across Europe and worsening health conditions as the night hours fail to provide a cooling reprieve, experts said yesterday.

In Italy, temperatures were expected to hit 40C across a swathe of the north and centre throughout the week, as well as in the southern heel of Italy’s boot, Puglia, and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Although the mercury dipped back towards more normal summer levels in Spain and Portugal, firefighters in both countries were still battling multiple blazes.

In neighbouring Portugal, around 50 municipalities, mainly in central and northern regions, still faced “maximum risk” of wildfires, according to the IPMA weather institute.