This isn’t just a battle for Ukraine but peace in Europe – that is why the EU must not dither on a united defence strategy

A chapter has been closed in European history. The post-Cold War security order established in the 1990s to underpin a “Europe whole and free” has either ended – or is about to be defended by force of arms. As of this moment, those arms are exclusively Ukrainian. Will that change?

Many questions will be asked about how we got here. Did Europe do too little in defence of democratic values and freedoms at home and elsewhere in Europe? Did we under-appreciate the threats and over-value diplomacy?

Is Russia’s aggression a function of its history, the nature of the Russian state and its elites or does it reside in the mind of a single man?

These are big and important questions from which we will learn lessons for our future. Today, however, we need to look at what can be done.

The US and EU are coordinating a tougher set of sanctions. These are obviously no longer designed to forestall Russian aggression but to punish it.

The obvious difficulty is that Vladimir Putin has priced these into his decision-making and no longer cares.

The aim of sanctions from this point on is not to punish long lists of oligarchs – Putin simply doesn’t care. The point of sanctions from here on in is to degrade the capacity of the Russian state to wage war on anyone else and make it more difficult for Russia to maintain its occupation of Ukraine (and parts of Georgia and Moldova, and now its effective occupation of Belarus).

That’s a tall order because it will impose huge costs.

The military options for the US and its Nato allies are limited but not insignificant.

The obvious immediate issue is equipping Ukrainian forces. Key defensive weapon systems include the anti-tank Javelin missile system and anti-aircraft weapons.

Already too, we have seen German opposition to the transfer of weapons across its territory melting away and this may open more possibilities for direct bilateral military support.

The supply of intelligence – including live satellite-positioning data of Russian forces and information on their communications is another possibility.

Finally, both the EU and the US have resources which they can offer to Ukraine to combat Russian cyber-attacks on military communication, critical military and civilian infrastructures and government agencies.

Humanitarian assistance and economic support are of course further areas where the EU and US can offer tangible and meaningful support.

In the medium term, the US and its Nato allies are also in a position to support Ukrainian armed resistance behind the Russian front lines – wherever they are finally established. Both the EU and the US can also consider means by which they can degrade Russian military capacity and the dictatorship that sustains it.

President Putin has chosen to tear up the international rule book – and indeed the UN Charter – in pursuit of his imperial pretensions.

The US and its allies know this is not just a battle for Ukrainian sovereignty and freedom, but a struggle for the very heart of Europe and its peace and security.

Any of the above measures will entail huge and direct costs to Europe which will hit prices, employment and industry. Putin has clearly prepared for this moment.

Europe has assumed – to its cost – that the moment could be avoided. Since the price of deterrence has not been paid, the price of defence will be all the higher.

In the longer run there are even bigger questions to be addressed. Europe is fortunate – very fortunate – that the United States is led by a convinced Atlanticist.

Had the US been led by Donald J Trump or any of his many acolytes so admiring of Putin’s “savvy” and “smartness”, Europe would today be terrifyingly isolated and vulnerable.

With US presidential elections just over two years away, however, the conversation around European security and defence becomes acutely urgent. The EU cannot afford to linger over its conversations on developing its common defence policy, nor on establishing a common defence.

That common defence may have many aspects; cyber, hybrid and/or territorial but all are important, and all must be addressed.

We can see that in the last 24 hours as far as Europe is concerned, “all is changed, changed utterly”. There is certainly no beauty born of this struggle – but it is a struggle which Europe must now undertake.



Ben Tonra is a professor at UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations