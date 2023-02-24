| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘This is what madness looks like’ – one year on, the key moments that will define Vladimir Putin’s horrific war in Ukraine

Pro-Russian remarks by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have further ignited fears of an imminent escalation as the Russian leader appears hell bent on continuing his campaign

Pregnant Mariana Vishegirskaya flees a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol at the start of the war. She later gave birth to a healthy girl, Veronika. Photo: AP Expand
A Russian soldier walks among the rubble in Mariupol, Ukraine, where fierce fighting between Russian forces and Ukraine continued to rage in the early stages of the invasion, last April. Photo: Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Expand
An aerial view of graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action following the Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Expand
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via Reuters Expand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) welcoming US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this week, where President Biden confirmed America's continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/PA Wire Expand
A traffic jam of Russian military vehicles queues up on the road to Kyiv at the start of the war Expand
The theatre in Mariupol in which civilians were sheltering which was destroyed by a Russian airstrike Expand
Pierre Zakrzewski Expand
Irishman Rory Mason, who was killed while fighting for Ukraine's International Legion Expand
Expand
The Chernobyl nuclear plant Expand
Civilians shelter in a subway station in Kyiv in March 2022 Expand
A woman walks by destroyed buildings 20 miles west from the front lines of fighting in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in January 2023. Photo: Getty Expand
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Getty Expand
People train with mock guns in Kyiv in February 2022. Photo: Getty Expand
Snow covers a Ukrainian T-64BV tank hidden in a forest, as Ukrainian tank crews and soldiers prepare in front-line areas for an expected Russian offensive, in the southern Donbas region, Ukraine, in February 2023 Expand
KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Reservist, 28 year-old Anton Lytvyn packs his military equipment at his house after he was called up to active duty on February 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the country's army reservists in specialist fields to active duty and will introduce a state of emergency across all government controlled parts of the country as the threat of an invasion by Russian forces increases. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Expand
Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Picture: AP Expand
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits border troops in Donetsk, just before the war started. Photo via Getty Images Expand

Close

Pregnant Mariana Vishegirskaya flees a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol at the start of the war. She later gave birth to a healthy girl, Veronika. Photo: AP

Pregnant Mariana Vishegirskaya flees a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol at the start of the war. She later gave birth to a healthy girl, Veronika. Photo: AP

A Russian soldier walks among the rubble in Mariupol, Ukraine, where fierce fighting between Russian forces and Ukraine continued to rage in the early stages of the invasion, last April. Photo: Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Russian soldier walks among the rubble in Mariupol, Ukraine, where fierce fighting between Russian forces and Ukraine continued to rage in the early stages of the invasion, last April. Photo: Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An aerial view of graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action following the Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

An aerial view of graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action following the Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) welcoming US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this week, where President Biden confirmed America's continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/PA Wire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) welcoming US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this week, where President Biden confirmed America's continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/PA Wire

A traffic jam of Russian military vehicles queues up on the road to Kyiv at the start of the war

A traffic jam of Russian military vehicles queues up on the road to Kyiv at the start of the war

The theatre in Mariupol in which civilians were sheltering which was destroyed by a Russian airstrike

The theatre in Mariupol in which civilians were sheltering which was destroyed by a Russian airstrike

Pierre Zakrzewski

Pierre Zakrzewski

Irishman Rory Mason, who was killed while fighting for Ukraine's International Legion

Irishman Rory Mason, who was killed while fighting for Ukraine's International Legion

The Chernobyl nuclear plant

The Chernobyl nuclear plant

Civilians shelter in a subway station in Kyiv in March 2022

Civilians shelter in a subway station in Kyiv in March 2022

A woman walks by destroyed buildings 20 miles west from the front lines of fighting in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in January 2023. Photo: Getty

A woman walks by destroyed buildings 20 miles west from the front lines of fighting in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in January 2023. Photo: Getty

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Getty

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Getty

People train with mock guns in Kyiv in February 2022. Photo: Getty

People train with mock guns in Kyiv in February 2022. Photo: Getty

Snow covers a Ukrainian T-64BV tank hidden in a forest, as Ukrainian tank crews and soldiers prepare in front-line areas for an expected Russian offensive, in the southern Donbas region, Ukraine, in February 2023

Snow covers a Ukrainian T-64BV tank hidden in a forest, as Ukrainian tank crews and soldiers prepare in front-line areas for an expected Russian offensive, in the southern Donbas region, Ukraine, in February 2023

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Reservist, 28 year-old Anton Lytvyn packs his military equipment at his house after he was called up to active duty on February 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the country's army reservists in specialist fields to active duty and will introduce a state of emergency across all government controlled parts of the country as the threat of an invasion by Russian forces increases. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 23: Reservist, 28 year-old Anton Lytvyn packs his military equipment at his house after he was called up to active duty on February 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the country's army reservists in specialist fields to active duty and will introduce a state of emergency across all government controlled parts of the country as the threat of an invasion by Russian forces increases. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Picture: AP

Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Picture: AP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits border troops in Donetsk, just before the war started. Photo via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits border troops in Donetsk, just before the war started. Photo via Getty Images

/

Pregnant Mariana Vishegirskaya flees a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol at the start of the war. She later gave birth to a healthy girl, Veronika. Photo: AP

Eoghan Moloney

The air-raid siren began to wail in Kyiv after Vladimir Putin ended his TV address to the people of Russia on the morning of February 24, 2022.

It was an eerily choreographed scene of horror.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy