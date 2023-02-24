‘This is what madness looks like’ – one year on, the key moments that will define Vladimir Putin’s horrific war in Ukraine

The air-raid siren began to wail in Kyiv after Vladimir Putin ended his TV address to the people of Russia on the morning of February 24, 2022.

It was an eerily choreographed scene of horror.

The mechanical banshee pierced the darkness as Putin announced the beginning of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. In real terms, it was a full-blown illegal invasion of a democratic European country.

CNN’s Matthew Chance was broadcasting live atop a Kyiv hotel on that crisp spring morning. He could barely conceal the disbelief on his face while he ducked for cover as Russian missiles picked off vital infrastructure targets in and around the city.

A year on, the bombing and brutality have become far more indiscriminate than in the first hours of the invasion.

The UN says that at least 8,000 civilians have been killed and more than 13,000 maimed. The true toll is likely to be far higher.

Estimates of military deaths on both sides vary widely but British military intelligence estimates 60,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and over 200,000 have been wounded or killed on all sides.

Millions have been displaced, triggering the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, and whole cities have been razed to the ground, leaving many with no homes or families to return to.

One year in, the end of the war seems more distant now than it did 12 months ago.

Chernobyl battle

The Chernobyl nuclear plant

The Chernobyl nuclear plant

In the first 24 hours of the war, Russian soldiers advanced from Belarus, bordering Ukraine to the north, into Chernobyl, where a desperate firefight played out in one of the most radioactive areas on Earth.

Home of the worst nuclear disaster in human history, Europe watched with bated breath as the Russian Army seized control of the plant, in fear that one stray projectile may cause another catastrophe.

Tanks and armoured vehicles rumbled through the highly-irradiated forests surrounding the plant as they trundled toward Kyiv.

The International Atomic Energy Agency voiced its utmost concern about what disturbing the radiation-coated land could mean for people in the vicinity, highlighting the precarious nature of the war from the get-go.

A similar battle broke out at the Zaporizhzhia plant, with fires visible in live webcam footage of the skirmishes from the biggest nuclear facility in Europe.

Bucha massacre

South of Chernobyl, on the outskirts of Kyiv, lies the town of Bucha. Many of the soldiers who invaded Ukraine through Chernobyl wound up here as the aggressors pushed toward Kyiv. Bucha was the scene of unspeakable horror.

Approximately 458 people were killed in this one town according to local government figures. Most were civilians or prisoners of war and most were shot. Many were found lying dead with their hands tied behind their back. There was vast evidence of torture.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

In an attempt to disguise the truth, the bodies were buried in mass graves, but these were unearthed and revealed a scene of callous murder on an industrial scale. Those who visited the site soon after the massacre said the smell of dead bodies still lingered in the air.

World leaders vowed to hold Russia to account for war crimes.

An aerial view of graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action following the Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

An aerial view of graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action following the Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images





Ukrainian spirit

What Putin could not have forecast was the indomitable will of the Ukrainian people. Ordinary citizens soon became superheroes, performing tasks that seemed incomprehensible months earlier.

Politicians with machine guns patrolled their neighbourhoods, keeping watch. Students became soldiers, doctors were now field medics and neighbours were now militia fighting a foreign invader.

People train with mock guns in Kyiv in February 2022. Photo: Getty

People train with mock guns in Kyiv in February 2022. Photo: Getty

This steeliness is embodied by the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv despite a torrent of missiles raining down. He refused to flee despite alleged assassination teams seeking to locate and kill him.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits border troops in Donetsk, just before the war started. Photo via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits border troops in Donetsk, just before the war started. Photo via Getty Images

His defiance spurred Ukrainians on to show teak-tough resolve in the face of Russian aggression in their villages, towns and cities.

This spirit was encapsulated by the defenders of Snake Island in the now-famed phrase "Russian warship, go f*** yourself” when a Russian ship ordered the defenders to surrender.

Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Picture: AP

Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Picture: AP

It was initially believed they were killed but the defenders were in fact captured and later freed as part of a prisoner exchange.

Mass exodus

Most of those who did not, or could not fight, left Ukraine, sparking the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

To date, more than eight million refugees have fled the war in Ukraine in one year, according to the UN.

Ireland has taken more than 75,000 Ukrainian refugees, despite being the second-furthest country in Europe geographically from Ukraine.

Civilians shelter in a subway station in Kyiv in March 2022

Civilians shelter in a subway station in Kyiv in March 2022

Neighbouring Poland has taken hundreds of thousands of refugees and reported almost 10 million border crossings from Ukraine in the past 12 months.

Families queued for days at the border to escape the violence and were sent to all corners of Europe afterwards. The world watched agonising images of women and children bidding their brothers, fathers and sons goodbye as they remained to fight the invading forces.

Russians roll into Kyiv

As 60-hour long queues formed at the border to get out of Ukraine, another behemoth convoy was looming menacingly to the north of Kyiv.

A monster 40km stretch of Russian trucks moved slowly towards Ukraine’s capital, with satellite images beaming the sheer volume of Russian force for the world to see.

A traffic jam of Russian military vehicles queues up on the road to Kyiv at the start of the war

A traffic jam of Russian military vehicles queues up on the road to Kyiv at the start of the war

As the ground forces moved towards Kyiv, and other cities in early March, the fighting intensified all over Ukraine. The convoy was a sitting duck for aerial assaults and Russian forces never took control of the capital city.

Destruction and death

Whole cities have been decimated in the fighting, with places such as Mariupol and Bakhmut almost completely destroyed.

A Russian soldier walks among the rubble in Mariupol, Ukraine, where fierce fighting between Russian forces and Ukraine continued to rage in the early stages of the invasion, last April. Photo: Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Russian soldier walks among the rubble in Mariupol, Ukraine, where fierce fighting between Russian forces and Ukraine continued to rage in the early stages of the invasion, last April. Photo: Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Mariupol saw untold horror, with up to 600 people killed in a single airstrike on the city’s theatre last March, when it was acting as a bomb shelter for civilians.

A maternity hospital was also hit by missiles in the city, leading to the deaths of a pregnant mother and her unborn child along with many others injured.

Russia, as part of a long-standing disinformation campaign throughout the war, attempted to claim the incident was staged by Ukrainian forces and said some of the photographed women were actors. This was proven to be untrue.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, Ukraine, last April 8. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

One of the more shocking displays of brutality seen by the world was the murder of Tetiana Perebyinis (45) and her two children, Alise (9) and Nikita (18), along with church volunteer, Anatoly Berezhnyi (26) on the street on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Her husband Serhiy has spoken of his desolation having lost his entire family in the brutal multiple killings. He braved travelling back into the warzone to retrieve their bodies and bury his entire family, including the family dogs.

Every corner of Ukraine has known death, with random airstrikes used as a form of psychological torture against the Ukrainian people.

Exact death tolls are not accessible given the current situation on the ground but it’s accepted that at least 100,000 people – civilians and soldiers – have perished in the past year. There have been at least 8,000 civilians killed – including many hundreds of children – but the true toll is likely to be much, much higher.

Irish lives lost

Irish lives were not untouched during the war. The deaths of photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and soldier Rory Mason in Ukraine resonated with the nation.

Pierre Zakrzewski

Pierre Zakrzewski

Mr Zakrzewski (55), an accomplished photographer and cameraman, who grew up in Leopardstown in Dublin, was covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine when he was killed on March 14 during Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

Mr Mason (23) died fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on September 28, 2022.

Irishman Rory Mason, who was killed while fighting for Ukraine's International Legion

Irishman Rory Mason, who was killed while fighting for Ukraine's International Legion

He was a native of Dunboyne, Co Meath, and was fighting in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border. He was described as “extraordinarily brave” by Minister Simon Coveney.

Wagner enter the war

Months into the war, Ukrainian resolve was strengthened as cities such as Kherson and Izyum were recaptured by their forces and their grip on cities such as Kharkiv and Odessa was solidified.

Russian forces are driven back in stunning routs as they cede territory they had gained in months previous.

Enter the fold Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, close ally to Vladimir Putin and controller of the private military company, Wagner.

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Getty

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Getty

Wagner had long been linked to Prigozhin – dubbed ‘Putin’s chef’ for his catering businesses – but it wasn’t not until Wagner entered the war in Ukraine that Prigozhin admitted to being its creator.

Many suspect Wagner was created to distance Russia’s direct involvement in the 2014 conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Its entry into the war ratcheted up the brutality even further.

“This is what madness looks like,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying about the battle with Wagner in Bakhmut in the east of the country.

Pictures shared by Prigozhin online show the bodies of Wagner fighters piled high in the town.

Leaving no doubt about the lengths he would stoop to, Prigozhin is also filmed in a Russian prison recruiting criminals into Wagner to fight in Ukraine.

He told the prospective fighters they could win their freedom from prison if they joined the battle for six months in Ukraine. There was a caveat: if they attempted to desert, they would be killed.

Horrific videos have since emerged of defectors of Wagner being executed with sledgehammer blows to the head.

The brutality and lawlessness of Wagner had limited benefits for Russia, as it turned the tide slightly in the war on the eastern front after months of losing ground.

Wagner captured Soledar near Bakhmut. it’s no coincidence that Soledar is home to a huge salt mine. Wagner have long coveted minerals and natural resources in the warzones they descend upon.

In recent weeks, Prigozhin has chastised the top military brass in Russia for their lack of support to Wagner and for the Russian military’s embarrassing losses on the battlefield.

Russian sanctions and support for Ukraine

Following the widespread condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine, governments around the world demanded harsh sanctions be placed on Russia and its citizens in solidarity with the nation of Ukraine.

Free travel between Russia and much of the western world is now suspended and sanctions are now affecting daily life for Russian citizens.

Crucially, Europe is weaning itself off of Russian fossil fuels which will seriously hurt Russia economically and massively impact its ability to fund its war machine into the future.

Russia, as expected, is doing its best to subvert sanctions by striking deals with authoritarian leaders still willing to do business with the Kremlin.

Many of the world’s largest companies also announced they would stop selling their products in Russia. Yale’s School of Management confirmed that more than 1,000 companies have voluntarily curtailed or ended their operations in Russia – changing life for many middle and upper-class Russians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via Reuters

Sanctions on Russia were intended to have both an immediate and cumulative effect and in his speech on Tuesday, Putin said they were designed “to hurt Russian people” – suggesting they were having the desired effect.

US President Joe Biden this week told the world that Ukraine will “never” be a victory for Russia after he visited Kyiv.

He and Mr Zelensky strolled through the capital with air-raid sirens bellowing in the background – a symbol of the unity between Ukraine and the west and defiance in the face of Russian aggression.

Tens of billions of euro have been pumped into Ukraine’s war efforts by the EU, the US and other allies, while new weapon deliveries, including more than 100 Leopard 2 tanks, will greatly bolster Ukraine’s war effort in 2023.

Where are we now?

One year in and things have not gone to plan for Russia. It has coughed up almost half the territory it had seized in the earlier part of 2022 but still holds roughly one sixth of Ukraine.

This is around 100,000 square kilometres – larger than Ireland – and includes cities such as Mariupol and Melitopol.

All of this territory is in the south and east of Ukraine, surrounding previously-occupied Crimea and the Donbas – containing regions such as Luhansk and Donetsk.

A woman walks by destroyed buildings 20 miles west from the front lines of fighting in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in January 2023. Photo: Getty

A woman walks by destroyed buildings 20 miles west from the front lines of fighting in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in January 2023. Photo: Getty

Much of the fighting this year will likely be concentrated in the east and south, with reports of Ukraine bombing Russian positions in Mariupol in recent days, hinting at a possible push from the city in the coming months.

This is, of course, unless Russia attempts another assault launched from Belarus in the north toward Kyiv.

Russia this week also reneged on a decree that recognises Moldova’s territorial integrity with regard to it defending parts of the country in which pro-Russian rallies have been.

Transnistria, as it is known, has significant Russian or Russian-aligned populations. Many observers in the west are fearful of an amphibious assault on Moldova from the Black Sea in the coming days.

Capturing Transnistria or Moldova as a whole would see Odessa bordered closely on both sides by Russian-held territories.

Russian failures and what comes next

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the last 12 months has been the ineptitude of the Russian Army. Before this war, it was deemed the second strongest military in the world after the US. All sources indicate Putin believed a quick victory was on the cards.

Now, one year on, Russia is mired in a bitter battle for every inch of territory. Much of its personnel and weaponry has been depleted, while Ukraine is backed by the might of the US and other Nato countries.

Recent recruits have been photographed on the frontline in freezing winter conditions wearing wellies – highlighting the very poor equipment available to most Russian recruits.

Prigozhin has been public in his cries for ammunition to be made available for Wagner, saying he is losing men “in their droves” due to the lack of firepower provided.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) welcoming US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this week, where President Biden confirmed America's continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/PA Wire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) welcoming US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this week, where President Biden confirmed America's continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/PA Wire

Numerous reports have documented Russian soldiers receiving poor rations and outdated equipment, with little training provided before they head to the frontline where they are badly directed. Their chances of survival are not good.

Russia appears more than willing to continue feeding human capital into the meat grinder, though. Last week, a Nato intelligence official told The Times that for every 100 yards of territory captured by Russia on the Eastern front, 2,000 Russian soldiers die – a clear descriptor of the level of brutality this war possesses.

Many expected that Putin would announce a major escalation on Tuesday in his state-of-the-union speech. It was thought that he would declare all-out war and mobilise many more men of military age.

This did not occur, but an escalation of this nature is expected in the near future if Putin is to continue pursuing his stated aims of demilitarising and “de-Nazifying” Ukraine.

Putin needs more men and more weaponry, and while Ukraine has the backing of major military powers, it also has sustained huge losses on the battlefield.

Numerous times in recent weeks Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko has said his country is ready to join the war with Russia if any of its territory is attacked by Ukraine.

This week, Lukashenko ordered the formation of a 150,000-strong volunteer military force.

“The situation is not easy,” he said. “I have said more than once [that] every man – and not only a man – should be able to at least handle weapons.

“In case of an act of aggression, the response will be fast, harsh and appropriate."

Lukashenko’s comments sparked fears of a pretext incident which may drag Belarus into the war.

Nobody knows what the future holds for Ukraine and its people, who are now scattered across Europe.

Tragically, the only certainty is that further suffering will be endured.