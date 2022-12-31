‘This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes’ – Greta Thunberg’s jibe after Andrew Tate arrest

Greta Thunberg has suggested her Twitter spat with a divisive internet personality led to his arrest after he was detained on suspicion of using “loverboy” tactics to traffic women.

Andrew Tate (36), a former professional kickboxer, and his brother Tristan (34), were questioned by authorities in Romania over allegations of trafficking, rape and being part of a gang of organised criminals.

The pair were arrested at Tate’s property, near Bucharest, by police who accused the British nationals, and two Romanians, of exploiting at least six women, who were allegedly recruited, housed and forced to perform pornographic acts in videos to be sold online.

Tate has been banned from several social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech.

He was arrested a day after he uploaded a video of himself at his compound in Pipera, Voluntari, in the latest round of a spat with Thunberg, the 19-year-old climate activist. Earlier in the week Tate had told Thunberg he owned 33 cars with “enormous emissions”.

The Swedish teenager then joked that Tate had “small d*** energy” and told him to get a life.

Dressed in a red and gold robe and smoking a cigar, Tate appeared with a stack of boxes from Jerry’s Pizza that he said he would “make sure” were not recycled.

There has been speculation the pizza boxes led authorities to him. Alejandra Caraballo, a civil rights attorney, said the pizza box probably confirmed that he was in the country.

“Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country, so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian chain confirming he was in the country.”

After his arrest yesterday, Thunberg wrote on Twitter: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Others also mocked Tate online. Essex Police shared an image of a pizza box with the caption: “How it started”, followed by a set of handcuffs and the question “How it’s going?” “Reflect on your misogynistic behaviour,” the force added alongside a link to a domestic abuse charity.

Tate, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Luton, England, with his mother Eileen, and whose father, Emory, was an international chess master, will be detained for 24 hours alongside the two Romanian suspects. Prosecutors had applied to hold him in a detention centre for 30 days.

The brothers have been under criminal investigation since April. A spokesman for the pair said he could not comment on the arrest but added: “Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”

The brothers, accused of pretending to want relationships to ensnare their alleged victims, have been under investigation by Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism after the US embassy told police a 21-year-old US woman was being held at Tate’s residence.

His home was raided and two women found at the property said they were held against their will. Tate and his brother were questioned for five hours before being released. They denied any wrongdoing. After yesterday’s raid, the directorate said that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a group of people traffickers.​

Prosecutors claimed they found six women whom the suspects had sexually exploited.