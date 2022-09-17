‘This is not an era of war’ – Indian PM condemns Putin to his face over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan yesterday. Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via Reuters

Vladimir Putin was yesterday publicly censured over his invasion of Ukraine by India’s prime minister.

In a rare moment of confrontation for the Russian president, Narendra Modi reminded him he had warned him about the need to end the war as the two met at a summit in Uzbekistan’s capital, Samarkand.

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Mr Modi told Mr Putin in televised remarks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) conference.

Hearing the comments, Mr Putin pursed his lips, glanced at Mr Modi then looked down at his notes.

In reply, he said he “understood” his concerns and wished to end the war as soon as possible but claimed Ukraine had rejected the chance to take part in talks.

Diplomatic relations with Delhi are increasingly important for Russia as India has become the second biggest buyer of Russian oil, behind China.

The Russian leader has been forced on to the backfoot at the summit of leaders from across Asia where he was hoping to rally support from nations who have not joined the West’s sanctions regime.

On Thursday he also told China’s President Xi Jinping that he understood his “concerns” about the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands and upended global markets.

Observers said that Mr Putin has lacked his typical air of superiority at the summit.

Asked about staggering military losses in the south of Ukraine in recent weeks, Mr Putin insisted the Russian conquest was proceeding as planned: “Our main goal is to liberate all of the Donbas. This work is continuing.”

Mr Putin also ominously threatened to target more of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure if Kyiv keeps on ordering attacks on military targets in south Russia.

In separate comments at the summit, Mr Xi said the world had entered a period of turmoil and that his fellow leaders should join together to suppress “colour revolutions”, a term used to describe pro-democracy movements such as those seen in Hong Kong.

