‘This is effectively a state kidnapping’ – Coveney suggests more sanctions against Belarus after ‘aviation piracy’ incident

A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus to arrest a journalist is “aviation piracy”.

Journalist and blogger Roman Protasevich, who ran a government opposition social media Telegram channel NEXTA from Belarus, was detained when the plane landed.

“This can only be described as aviation piracy that’s state sponsored. What happened here was this was a Ryanair flight travelling from Athens to Vilnius, full of EU citizens. It’s an Irish airline. The plane is actually registered in Poland,” Mr Coveney said on Newstalk Breakfast this morning.

“They were a lot closer to Vilnius than they were to Minsk when the authorities in Belarus effectively communicated with the plane to say that there was a security risk, suggesting that there was a bomb on board. Effectively ordering the plane to land in Minsk.

“The plane was then escorted by a military jet to land, and when they landed, there was one person effectively arrested - taken off the plane - which certainly would not be standard procedure if there was potential for a bomb onboard.

“And five or six people effectively left the plane. Only one of them was arrested, which would suggest the others were secret service people. And I mean this is effectively a state kidnapping run by a regime run by a dictator.”

Mr Coveney added that there will be a European Council meeting to discuss the issue further this evening, and he believes actions will be taken against Belarus.

“I think you will see decisions taken by the EU to increase the level of sanctions against Belarus, and perhaps to link that to aviation. But we’ll have to wait and see, it’s still early days,” he said.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary described the incident today as a “state sponsored hijacking”, adding that he couldn’t say too much about the situation as the EU and Nato are dealing with it.

“I think it was very frightening for the crews, for the passengers, who were held under armed guard and had their bags searched,” he said.

“It was clear that the intent of the Russian authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion. And we believe there was also some KGB agents offloading off the aircraft as well.”

He added that it is possible flights may have to be redirected around Belarus as a result of this incident.

“I think we, like all the European airlines, are looking for guidance today from the European authorities and from NATO,” he said.

“We’ve asked them if we should fly around Belarussia. I mean, we don’t fly over Belarussia much. I think it would be a very minor adjustment to fly over Poland on the routes, but we will take our lead from the European security and safety agencies.”