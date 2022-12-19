‘This is an unacceptable violation of nuclear safety’ – Kamikazee drone blitz launched across Ukraine

Russia hit key infrastructure in and around Kyiv in a “kamikaze” drone attack yesterday, hours before President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 drones in what was the third Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital in six days and the latest in a series of assaults since October targeting the Ukrainian energy grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-zero temperatures.

Officials said at least three people were injured and nine buildings damaged in the Kyiv region.

The Ukrainian atomic energy agency accused Russia of sending one of the drones over part of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety,” Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

Invading Russian forces now occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, Europe’s largest, in southeastern Ukraine near the front line.

The “kamikaze” drones used in the attacks are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly towards their target before plummeting at speed and detonating on impact.

A witness said that during the night a fire raged at an energy facility in the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv.

“I heard an explosion. And in three or four minutes I heard another explosion,” said an old man who works as a guard at a nearby hospital.

The Solomianskyi district in the western part of Kyiv, a busy transport hub and home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports, was also hit.

Kyiv officials said 18 out of 23 drones were shot down over the city of 3.6 million people.

“As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Engineers are working to quickly stabilise the situation with energy and heat supply.”

Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the region surrounding Kyiv, said infrastructure and private homes were damaged and three areas had been left without power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the armed forces were holding firm in the town of Bakhmut – scene of the fiercest fighting for many weeks as Russia attempts to advance in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

“We control the town even though the occupiers are doing everything so that no undamaged wall will remain standing,” he said.

Zelenskiy yesterday appealed to Western leaders meeting in Latvia to supply a wide range of weapons systems especially modern battle tanks, air defence systems and artillery.

Zelenskiy said in his address by videolink that the drones used in yesterday’s strikes were part of a new batch of around 250 acquired by Russia from Iran.

Iran has acknowledged supplying Moscow with drones but said this was before the invasion.