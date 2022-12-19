| 6.9°C Dublin

‘This is an unacceptable violation of nuclear safety’ – Kamikazee drone blitz launched across Ukraine

Russia hit key infrastructure hours before President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus

Ukrainian firefighters fight a blaze at an infrastructure facility after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv. Photo: Pavel Petrov, SESU via AP Expand

Ukrainian firefighters fight a blaze at an infrastructure facility after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv. Photo: Pavel Petrov, SESU via AP

David L Stern

Russia hit key infrastructure in and around Kyiv in a “kamikaze” drone attack yesterday, hours before President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 drones in what was the third Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital in six days and the latest in a series of assaults since October targeting the Ukrainian energy grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-zero temperatures.

