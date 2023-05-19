Thirteen dead and 10,000 flee homes as Italy counts the cost of flooding

A resident removes mud and debris yesterday after heavy rain flooded Italy’s Emilia Romagna region. Photo: Claudia Greco/Reuters© REUTERS

Claudia Greco, in Cesena, Italy

FLOODS that killed at least 13 people in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region caused billions of euros’ worth of damage and hit agriculture particularly hard, the regional governor said yesterday.