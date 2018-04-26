Third person dies from injuries in Germany van attack

Police told news agency dpa a 74-year-old man from the nearby city of Hamm died in hospital some three weeks after the attack in which dozens were injured.

Jens Ruether, 48, intentionally crashed his van onto the terrace of Munster's Kiepenkerl pub and then shot himself on April 7, authorities have said.

Since the attack, it has emerged that Ruether had sought psychological help in the previous weeks, but authorities have said they had no indications he posed a threat.