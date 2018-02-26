Thieves put brake on Paris bike scheme

"Over the months of December and January, the mass destruction of our fleet has become the new entertainment of under-aged individuals, encouraged by content broadly shared on social media,” the Hong Kong startup wrote in an email to its users in the city.

It explained that more than a thousand bikes had been stolen or “privatised” and around 3,400 more had been vandalised, and that despite the 6,400 repairs carried out by its workers, it had decided the scheme was unsustainable.

Gobee.bike, which had around 150,000 users across France, had already thrown in the towel in the northern cities of Lille and Reims as well as the Belgian capital Brussels for similar reasons.