Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday, Bild newspaper reported.

Thieves grab jewels and treasures worth 'up to a billion euros' from German museum

The intruders cut the electricity supply in Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault museum, which houses one of Europe's largest collections of jewellery and court riches, the newspaper said without giving a source.

Police sealed off the building in Dresden's Baroque city palace and said they were still trying to work out what was missing. "We have not identified a perpetrator and nor have we yet made any arrests," police spokesman Marko Laske said.

There was no immediate comment from museum staff.

