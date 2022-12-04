Thieves caught after slicing Banksy mural from Ukraine wall

A mural by graffiti artist Banksy remains intact after a group of people attempted to cut it off the wall on which it was painted in Ukraine.

The group were successful in slicing off a section of board and plaster on the side of a battle-scarred building, bearing the image of a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown, holding a fire extinguisher.

The Kyiv regional governor said the group was spotted at the scene in the city of Hostomel, near the Ukrainian capital — and the mural was retrieved.

“These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy,” Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement.

“These are stories about the support and solidarity of the entire civilised world with Ukraine. We’ll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory,” he said, adding that the mural was now under police protection.

Expand Close The Banksy mural in Hostomel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Banksy mural in Hostomel

Banksy, whose works have sold for millions of euro, confirmed he had painted the mural and six others last month in places that were badly affected by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine.

One of the other murals shows a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a pile of concrete rubble. Another shows an old man having a bath.

Police published images of the yellow wall in Hostomel, with a large patch cut all the way back to the brickwork. A number of people were arrested at the scene.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is now in its tenth month. Moscow’s forces were pushed back from areas around Kyiv in the first phase of the war, but fighting rages on in the east and south.

Last month, Banksy confirmed he was in Ukraine as he shared a picture of new artwork on a destroyed building. The artist shared pictures of his latest piece, spray-painted on the wall of the war-torn building in Borodyanka, 56km from Kyiv.

The artist, from Bristol, has previously travelled into zones of conflict, leaving his mark in Palestine several times.

His first painting appeared near the huge ‘peace wall’ erected by Israel. In 2017, to mark the 100th anniversary of British control in Palestine, he opened a guesthouse in Bethlehem called The Walled Off Hotel.