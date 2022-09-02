‘They’re throwing everything at us’ – Russian forces trying to hold off Ukrainian troops in battle for Kherson

Ukrainian forces in the south are retaking Russian-held territories but at a heavy cost, soldiers wounded in the fighting have claimed.

Despite Ukraine having recaptured a number of villages under Russian control, their well-equipped enemies are not fleeing without a fight, Ukrainian soldiers said.

Exhausted medics are working overtime in crammed hospitals as the major counter-offensive claims a mounting number of casualties.

Moscow’s forces were said to be attempting to hold off Ukrainian advances with tanks, artillery and helicopters.

“They’re throwing everything against us,” said a 22-year-old Ukrainian soldier. “They have a lot of equipment but few men.”

Ivan (32), a private, revealed his unit seized a village from the Russians in the early hours of fighting that began in the early hours of Monday.

Their orders were to “go in, f--- them up, retake what’s ours”, the wounded soldier told The Wall Street Journal.

“The guys are in a fighting mood,” said Ivan, who was hospitalised with a concussion after a rocket launcher was let off a few steps away from him. “They’re moving forward.”

As Russians flee, they are leaving behind a trail of booby-trapped dead comrades and hauls of equipment, he added.

“We’re advancing in some areas and being battered in others,” said Pavlo (22), who was also concussed in a battle.

Graphic images of Ukrainian forces posing next to dead Russian soldiers have been shared on Telegram

The only details coming from the battlefield appear on Ukrainian and Russian channels on the Telegram messaging app as Kyiv limits public announcements to safeguard operational security.

Ukraine’s southern operational command yesterday claimed its forces have killed 201 Russian soldiers and destroyed 12 T-72 tanks, 18 armoured vehicles and six ammunition depots over the past 24 hours of fighting.

A pro-Russian source claimed the invasion force was under attack by fresh Ukrainian forces, equipped with Nato weapons, rather than the “tattered formations”, made up of “poorly trained reservists”, they had faced before.

According to US intelligence, Russia is suffering “severe manpower shortages” and is bringing back wounded soldiers to plug gaps in its defences.

Ukraine has focused the bulk of its attacks on isolating what is left of the Russian forces in the south by destroying bridges used by Moscow to resupply its troops.

Western analysts monitoring the conflict say Ukraine is achieving its tactical objectives of improving their long-term positions

“We still maintain that Ukrainian activity in this direction is fulfilling tactical goals of improving Ukrainian positions rather than operational objectives of pushing Russians over the Dnipro River,” military analysts Rochan Consulting said.

“However, the situation is fluid. If the Russian defence crumbles, then tactical successes can translate into an operational victory.”

