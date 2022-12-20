‘They were wrenched from their families’ – Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologises for centuries of slave trade

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ historical role in slavery and the slave trade – despite calls for him to delay the long-awaited statement.

Mr Rutte said in a 20-minute speech that was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archive: “Today, I apologise.”

Some activist groups had urged him to wait until next year’s July 1 anniversary of the country’s abolition of slavery before offering the apology.

Some even went to court last week in a failed attempt to block the speech.

“We know there is no one good moment for everybody, no right words for everybody, no right place for everybody,” Mr Rutte said.

He added that the Dutch government would establish a fund for initiatives that will help tackle the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies.

Ahead of the speech, Waldo Koendjbiharie, a retiree who was born in Suriname but lived for years in the Netherlands, said an apology was not enough.

“It’s about money. Apologies are words and with those words you can’t buy anything,” he said.

Mr Rutte told reporters after the speech that the government is not offering compensation to “people – grandchildren or great grandchildren of enslaved people”.

Instead, it is establishing a €200m fund for initiatives to help tackle the legacy of slavery and to boost education about the issue.

Mr Rutte apologised “for the actions of the Dutch state in the past: posthumously to all enslaved people worldwide who have suffered from those actions, to their daughters and sons, and to all their descendants into the here and now”.

Describing how more than 600,000 African men, women and children were shipped, mostly to the former colony of Suriname, by Dutch slave traders, Mr Rutte said that history often is “ugly, painful, and even downright shameful”.

“They were wrenched from their families and stripped of their humanity. They were transported, and treated, like cattle, often under the governmental authority of the Dutch West India Company,” the prime minister said.



Activists consider next year the 150th anniversary because many enslaved people were forced to continue working in plantations for a decade after abolition.

The report said that what it called institutional racism in the Netherlands “cannot be seen separately from centuries of slavery and colonialism”.

“Why the rush?” Barryl Biekman, chair of the Netherlands-based National Platform for Slavery Past, asked before the prime minister’s address.

Mr Rutte gave his speech at a time when many nations’ brutal colonial histories have received critical scrutiny because of the Black Lives Matter movement and the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.



The prime minister’s address was a response to a report published last year by a government-appointed board.

Its recommendations included the government’s apology and recognition that the slave trade and slavery from the 17th century until abolition “that happened directly or indirectly under Dutch authority were crimes against humanity”.

The report said that what it called institutional racism in the Netherlands “cannot be seen separately from centuries of slavery and colonialism”. ​

Dutch ministers discussed the issue in Suriname and former colonies that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten as well as three Caribbean islands that are officially special municipalities in the Netherlands, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.